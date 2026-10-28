Voters to decide fate of Proposal E on November 3rd

A proposal to explore the idea of replacing DTE as the city’s energy provider has created tensions within city government over whether taking more control from DTE Energy is worth the financial, legal, and operational risks.

Voters for a Sustainable A2 call it misguided and the City Council voted on Oct 5 to challenge the legality of the proposal.

Ann Arbor City council member Erica Briggs says Proposal E conflicts with the City’s charter and could derail work the city has done on creating a Sustainable Energy Utility.

"This proposal is fiscally reckless. Elements of the ordinance conflict with the city's charter in terms of the authorities that are currently designated to city council and the city administrator.. We're also worried about what the impacts might be on our other priorities, particularly on advancement of our sustainable energy utility, which voters just approved in November 2024. And we're getting some momentum behind that, and we really don't want to slow that progress."



Executive Director of Ann Arbor for Public Power, Brian Geiringer, says the city has misplaced reservations. He and other supporters say a public-owned utility would give residents more influence over electricity policy.

The City Council has attempted to act as though they are the experts in the room, while in fact they're not experts on municipalization. There is an expert in the room. And his name is Ross Hammersley and he's one of the co-authors of Proposal E. He's a municipalization attorney. I don't want to speculate on council members motivations or the mayors. What I can say is that it's financially reckless to allow and our rights to be stuck with DTE. And it's also reckless when it comes to people's wellbeing because our power keeps going out and it's reckless to the planet.



Geiringer says Proposal E only creates the framework for a future feasibility study and possible transition to public power, rather than immediately purchasing DTE's equipment.

Geiringer says he is confident that Proposal E is legal and consistent with state law and the current city charter.

