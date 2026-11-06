Whitmer issues order to protect reproductive health data

Yesterday Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive to protect reproductive health data and ensure privacy for Michigan patients and providers.

Under the directive, state departments and agencies are required to conduct an immediate data audit to ensure reproductive data is not shared with federal law enforcement or private commercial entities. It orders state agencies to lock down private health information, including location data from people’s phones, and to restrict what is forwarded to federal agencies or commercial companies.

It also requires an official summary report to the governor’s office detailing findings and policy adjustments, including any technical or legislative assistance required.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan President and CEO Paula Thornton-Greear says she welcomes the directive. She says it draws a hard line around every Michigander's private health information.

"It's critical. It's really very important. And I'll underscore that this state wrote reproductive freedom into its Constitution in 2022, and a Constitutional right still needs laws underneath it to work in people's lives."

She says the directive could protect those receiving prenatal care, families going through infertility treatment, people who have miscarriages, students picking up birth control and anyone who needs an abortion.

Greear says the governor’s directive ensures that private health information remains private.

"Look, a person's health information belongs to them, and it shouldn't ever be turned into a weapon that's used against a person. So I think what Gov. Whitmer did today was just fantastic. It's a really important protection. It's one that we need to continue to build on."

She says patients deserve to know that seeking care in Michigan won’t leave a trail that can be used against them by the federal government.

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