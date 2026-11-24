The Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is offering two different incentives to shop local this Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

The DDA is offering an extra $20 on every $100 DDA Community Gift Card purchased Friday or Saturday. The cards are redeemable at over 30 different stores, restaurants and bars in downtown Ypsi and Depot Town.

The DDA also recently distributed 250 $10 Explore Ypsi cards to Eastern Michigan University students. The cards work similarly to the Community Gift Cards. They're co-sponsored by the office of Engage@EMU and are designed to encourage students to explore the community surrounding EMU's campus. Explore Ypsi cards can be redeemed at over 40 local businesses.

Any Ypsilanti business can participate in either program for free. More information is available on the DDA's website.

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