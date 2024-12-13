© 2024 WEMU
Catch the annual Geminid meteor show tonight

By Erika Ryan,
Justine Kenin
Published December 13, 2024 at 4:26 PM EST

The annual Geminid meteor show is happening now, with activity hitting its peak late Friday into Saturday morning. NASA is calling for 120 meteors per hour.

