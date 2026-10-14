Ars Carpatica – Carpathian Voices: Two Romantic Masterworks by Enescu and Zarębski
Ars Carpatica – Carpathian Voices: Two Romantic Masterworks by Enescu and Zarębski
Ars Carpatica presents two remarkable chamber works by composers who helped shape the musical landscape of Eastern Europe, and who, by striking coincidence, both chose G minor. Enescu’s youthful Piano Trio reveals the expressive depth and originality that would define his career. Zarębski’s Piano Quintet, Op. 34, stands as one of Romantic chamber music’s great yet underappreciated masterpieces, written just months before his death at 31. Together, these works offer an evening of soaring lyricism, virtuosic brilliance, and richly woven musical conversation for piano and strings.
Kerrytown Concert House
Adults: $32-42; Students & Youth: $20-30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kerrytown Concert House
7347692999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
Kerrytown Concert House
415 N. 4th Ave.Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-769-2999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com