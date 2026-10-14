Ars Carpatica – Carpathian Voices: Two Romantic Masterworks by Enescu and Zarębski

Ars Carpatica presents two remarkable chamber works by composers who helped shape the musical landscape of Eastern Europe, and who, by striking coincidence, both chose G minor. Enescu’s youthful Piano Trio reveals the expressive depth and originality that would define his career. Zarębski’s Piano Quintet, Op. 34, stands as one of Romantic chamber music’s great yet underappreciated masterpieces, written just months before his death at 31. Together, these works offer an evening of soaring lyricism, virtuosic brilliance, and richly woven musical conversation for piano and strings.