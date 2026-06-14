Jazz at Weber’s with Rob Crozier

Free Live Music: Rob Crozier and The Habit Jazz Collective

Looking for live jazz in the Ann Arbor and Detroit area? We have you covered and the best part is that there is absolutely no cover.

Lock this event into your local music calendar. Rob Crozier and the Habit Jazz Collective are bringing their energy, tight grooves, and improvisations to the stage. Led by bassist Rob Crozier, this collective blends classic jazz sensibilities with a modern, soulful twist.

Whether you are a lifelong Michigan jazz fan or just looking for a cool local vibe to kick back with, this is the place to be. Live music with zero admission fee means you have a great opportunity to experience the talent thriving in the Detroit and Ann Arbor jazz scene.

Hit the link below for full venue details and set times. Come out, support the venue, and keep the live groove alive!

Need entertainment for your next private party, corporate function, or wedding? Rob Crozier and the Habit Jazz Collective are available for hire and ready to bring live music straight to your event.