Family Pains by Erin Osgood

Pippa Matthews hasn't been home to the Detroit suburbs to see her family in two years. Her strict, conservative father and germaphobic, eccentric mother don't exactly approve of her New York life as a playwright. But Pippa has important news to share and decides a surprise visit at Thanksgiving is in order. After all, the holidays are supposed to bring families together, right? What could possibly go wrong?

November 5-8 and 11-14, 2026

Evening shows at 7:30pm

Matinees at 2pm on Sunday 11/8 and Wednesday 11/11

