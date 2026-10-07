Family Pains by Erin Osgood
Family Pains by Erin Osgood
Pippa Matthews hasn't been home to the Detroit suburbs to see her family in two years. Her strict, conservative father and germaphobic, eccentric mother don't exactly approve of her New York life as a playwright. But Pippa has important news to share and decides a surprise visit at Thanksgiving is in order. After all, the holidays are supposed to bring families together, right? What could possibly go wrong?
November 5-8 and 11-14, 2026
Evening shows at 7:30pm
Matinees at 2pm on Sunday 11/8 and Wednesday 11/11
Riverside Arts Center
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.
Event Supported By
PTD Productions
info@ptdproductions.com
Riverside Arts Center
76 N Huron StYpsilanti, Michigan 48197