Her Only Light: Songs of Connie Converse for Voice and Piano

Her Only Light celebrates the release of a new album out on Sono Luminus records featuring the classical and folk songs of Elizabeth “Connie” Converse. Chicago artists Emmy Bean (vocalist) and Ronnie Kuller (pianist/arranger) invite the audience to join in their awe and appreciation of Converse’s brilliance by performing duet and solo versions of songs from throughout her writing career, some of them adventurous, some of them deceptively simple.

This concert reintroduces Converse’s music to Ann Arbor, a place she loved, lived in, and then left just over fifty years ago. By turns dreamy and precise, familiar and otherworldly, these songs offer Connie’s unique wry humor, a reverence for the natural world, a longing for human connection, and a profoundly singular musical vision that defies genre conventions.