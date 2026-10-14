© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get election coverage information

High Horse: Four Friends, Three Bows, and One Pick

High Horse: Four Friends, Three Bows, and One Pick

Fiddler Carson McHaney, cellist Karl Henry, guitarist G Rockwell, and bassist Noah Harrington have varied musical backgrounds and experience playing in a variety of musical styles. They draw from their eclectic backgrounds in music such as Bluegrass, Old Time, Jazz, Rock, Classical and Early Music to create a sound that to some people might just sound like Bluegrass, and to others might be undefinable. While very much respecting and carrying on the traditions of these varied musical styles, High Horse presents a show that defies categorization and forges a new sound.

Kerrytown
Adults: $25-35; Students &amp; Youth: $15-25
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kerrytown Concert House
7347692999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
https://kerrytownconcerthouse.com/

Artist Group Info

High Horse
https://www.highhorseband.com/
Kerrytown
415 N Fourth Ave
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
7347692999
abby@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
https://kerrytownconcerthouse.com/event/celebrating-lars-bjorn-the-southeastern-michigan-jazz-associations-ron-brooks-award-concert/