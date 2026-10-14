High Horse: Four Friends, Three Bows, and One Pick

Fiddler Carson McHaney, cellist Karl Henry, guitarist G Rockwell, and bassist Noah Harrington have varied musical backgrounds and experience playing in a variety of musical styles. They draw from their eclectic backgrounds in music such as Bluegrass, Old Time, Jazz, Rock, Classical and Early Music to create a sound that to some people might just sound like Bluegrass, and to others might be undefinable. While very much respecting and carrying on the traditions of these varied musical styles, High Horse presents a show that defies categorization and forges a new sound.