Lecture Series – The Great American Songbook: Broadway and Hollywood in the 1930s

Kerrytown Concert House is delighted to welcome back its popular lecture series, The Great American Songbook: What Makes it Great?, now in its third season. Host Brent Wagner, University of Michigan Emeritus Professor of Musical Theatre, leads the exploration, while pianist Tyler Driskill, U-M Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre, brings the music to life at the Steinway — joined by guest singers from the University of Michigan Musical Theatre Department.

In the 1930s, Hollywood became the place to be for American songwriters. After the arrival of “talking pictures” in the late 1920s, the film industry exploded with movie musicals throughout the decade. Broadway composers like Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, and Jerome Kern were lured west, splitting their time between both coasts, while Hollywood cultivated its own stable of songwriters — Harry Warren (“42nd Street”), Johnny Mercer (“Hooray for Hollywood”), and Richard Whiting (“Too Marvelous for Words”).

Meanwhile, on Broadway, the Depression years gave rise to socially conscious songs — from the plea of “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?” to the anthem of hope, “It’s a Lovely Day Tomorrow.” It all culminated in 1939, one of the greatest years in film history, which gave the world the ultimate song of longing: “Over the Rainbow,” from The Wizard of Oz. Join Brent Wagner and Tyler Driskill as they revisit this golden era, when Broadway and Hollywood traded songs — and songwriters — across the country.