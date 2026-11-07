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Little Women by North Farmington HS

Little Women by North Farmington HS

Kate Hamill’s Little Women is a fresh, fast-paced, and deeply feminist reimagining of Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1868 novel. While remaining rooted in the American Civil War era, this theatrical adaptation breathes contemporary life and energy into the story of the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy.

North Farmington High School Auditorium
$14 to $17
Every week through Nov 14, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Farmington High School
248-785-2005
North Farmington High School Auditorium
32900 West 13 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, Michigan 4833