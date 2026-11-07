Little Women by North Farmington HS
Little Women by North Farmington HS
Kate Hamill’s Little Women is a fresh, fast-paced, and deeply feminist reimagining of Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1868 novel. While remaining rooted in the American Civil War era, this theatrical adaptation breathes contemporary life and energy into the story of the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy.
North Farmington High School Auditorium
$14 to $17
Every week through Nov 14, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
North Farmington High School
248-785-2005
North Farmington High School Auditorium
32900 West 13 Mile RoadFarmington Hills, Michigan 4833