Mavens & Mocktails

Gather your female friends, of all ages, and meet us in Chelsea at Zou Zou's (after hours) to be inspired by the personal journey stories of powerful, purposeful women.

Alex Masten & Amanda Loveland make up two of the three powerhouse women behind Jackson County's Michigan Tribe, a community-driven organization supporting female entrepreneurs and women business owners through events, education, and access to funding opportunities. Alex is the Director of Entrepreneur Services at Lean Rocket Lab. Amanda is the Executive Director of Jackson School of the Arts.