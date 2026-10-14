NYC Cabaret Artist Ari Axelrod – A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway

Ari Axelrod returns to Kerrytown Concert House and his hometown of Ann Arbor with the KCH debut of A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway, the first of two shows in his residency at the House.

Through beloved classics, forgotten gems, and personal storytelling, Ari explores the Jewish story woven into Broadway and the Great American Songbook, honoring the generations of composers, lyricists, and performers who transformed American culture while carrying the music, traditions, humor, and dreams of their ancestors. From the immigrant experience on the Lower East Side to assimilation, family, faith, and love, the songs of Broadway become a living archive of Jewish American life.

The program features music by Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, George and Ira Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Kander and Ebb, Stephen Sondheim, and many more. Celebratory, intimate, funny, and deeply moving, the show is a love letter to Jewish culture and the artists who helped define America, and a reminder that across generations, we are all still searching for a place for us.