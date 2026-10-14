Samhain with Selkie

Through song and story, Selkie conjures a mischievous Samhain evening (pronounced SOW-in) – blending haunting melodies, twisted tales, and just enough dark humor to keep the spirits entertained. Formed in 2019 by veteran West Michigan Celtic musicians Jim Spalink, Michele Venegas, and Cara Lieurance, and joined more recently by Noah Jacobs, Selkie draws on the Irish folk tradition to weave close-harmony songs sung in English, Gaelic, and French with mood-lifting traditional dance sets. As Samhain marks the Celtic new year and the thinning of the veil between worlds, join Selkie for an evening where the old stories come out to play.