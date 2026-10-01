St Aidan's 3rd annual gun buyback
St Aidan's 3rd annual gun buyback
St Aidan's Episcopal Church, Ann Arbor, in collaboration with Disarmory Ministries, is holding a gun buyback demolition event on Oct 10, 2026 from 10 AM to 2 PM. Please bring in your unwanted guns to be disposed of with chopsaws on site. Gift cards are available in exchange for donating guns.
Please go to the St Aidan's Episcopal Church of Ann Arbor website for further details.
St Aidan's Episcopal and Northside Presbyterian Churches
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
St Aidan's Episcopal Church and Disarmory Ministries
St Aidan's Episcopal and Northside Presbyterian Churches
1679 BroadwayAnn Arbor, Michigan 48105
mike.otto@ppgv.org