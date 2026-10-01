St Aidan's 3rd annual gun buyback

St Aidan's Episcopal Church, Ann Arbor, in collaboration with Disarmory Ministries, is holding a gun buyback demolition event on Oct 10, 2026 from 10 AM to 2 PM. Please bring in your unwanted guns to be disposed of with chopsaws on site. Gift cards are available in exchange for donating guns.

Please go to the St Aidan's Episcopal Church of Ann Arbor website for further details.