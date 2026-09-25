Congresswoman McDonald Rivet voices displeasure with Trump Administration's tariffs

The rising cost of goods and groceries is due in part to the high cost of diesel fuel, and the Trump Administration’s trade war with Canada isn’t helping.

Democratic Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet isn’t a fan of the tens of billions in tariffs the U-S and Canada have placed on each other.

“In Michigan, we know that all tariffs are not bad, but the tariffs as they're being implemented now are really bad.”

According to the National Taxpayers Union – a conservative free market organization – the tariffs have added an extra $460 per month in household expenses for people in Michigan – third highest in the nation. McDonald Rivet says her party needs to win big in November in order to…

“Take back the authority that Congress has over tariffs. It's got to be the number one priority of the new Democratic majority in January.”

The Trump Administration has argued tariffs are a vital tool to protect American industry.

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