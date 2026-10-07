Small Business Administration head visits Howell defense contractor

The administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, Kelly Loeffler, was in Livingston County Tuesday to check out a government contractor.

Highland Engineering has nearly 70 employees and builds things like kitchens and water purification systems for the military. Their products can be dropped from airplanes into war zones.

Ralph Beebe is the company’s president. He isn’t overly worried about current economic conditions or international tensions.

“Diesel prices and fuel prices are a big concern, but we support the current efforts of the administration to make the world a safer place, and we're willing to do our part.”

Beebe didn’t want to comment on tariffs. SBA Administrator Loeffler told reporters the best thing the government can do for small businesses is offer capital and deregulation.

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