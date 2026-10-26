Obama stumps for El-Sayed, Benson in Detroit

Former President Barack Obama rallied with Michigan Democrats Saturday night in Detroit. His speech at Cass Technical High School largely mirrored one he gave hours earlier in Ohio.

Obama blamed Trump’s war with Iran for spiking prices and the national debt, accused Trump and his family of using the presidency for personal enrichment, and encouraged Democrats to vote as a way of pushing back.

Some familiar zingers made both speeches, with a little tailoring for Michigan’s ticket.

“What they're doing, which is par for the course, is running all kinds of scary ads to make you think Democrats are radicals or communists or jihadists or the woke police that will come arrest you and force-feed you tofu instead of hamburgers. We are not going to fall for that,” Obama said.

The rally served as a chance for Democrats to unite the party and solidify its base on the first day of statewide in-person early voting.

Several Congress members and candidates for office shared the stage, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D, MI-12), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D, Southfield), and 10th Congressional District candidate Christina Hines.

The race for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat is both at the top of the ballot and top of mind this election. News crews from outlets in many different languages packed the gymnasium to hear Obama throw his support behind Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson.

Obama and El-Sayed both highlighted some parallels in their life stories. Obama saw similarities between attacks against El-Sayed and attacks Obama faced during his 2008 campaign.

“They may even use your name or your faith to somehow suggest you are dangerous and less than trustworthy and less patriotic and less American than they are. We have seen this movie before. I starred in it,” he said before joking about having to produce his longform birth certificate.

Both men helped build progressive movements, are children of immigrants and have been accused of being loyal to another country.

El-Sayed said “no one loves America” like someone who has seen its blessings.

“Don’t get it twisted. I love America. I’m so grateful I get to raise my two daughters here in America. I just love America enough to call on her to be America for all of her kids,” El-Sayed said.

Beyond a standard get-out-the-vote rally, the Obama visit helped El-Sayed fight attack ads aimed at winning Black voters over to his Republican opponent, former Congressman Mike Rogers. Some of those commercials highlighted his past criticisms of Obama’s time in office.

Obama dismissed their past disagreements as something he even has with his wife, Michelle Obama.

But Rogers campaign advisor Greg Manz said the move shows Democratic desperation.

“Michigan Democrats know their base is crumbling with Conman Abdul as the face of their party – nothing proves this more than having to parachute Obama into Detroit from his Martha’s Vineyard mansion,” Manz said in a press release.

Many voters at the event said they cared most about the economy, education and repairing cultural divides.

Wayne resident Johnny Fuller said this was his first political rally. He said he needed to show up to set an example for his kids as they get older. Fuller said he believes El-Sayed can deliver on his hopes for a fairer world.

“We have biracial kids so therefore, it’s a little bit harder because one person sees you some way, someone else will see you some way. And it’s like El-Sayed. It’s a battle to be inclusive when you know you’re in a country that’s history isn’t full of inclusivity,” Fuller said.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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