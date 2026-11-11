Slotkin says Democrats may see big changes in Congressional leadership

Following last week’s midterm election sweep, Democrats will be back in charge of Congress in the new year, and there could be changes to who is running things in the party.

Polling has shown Democratic voters to be unhappy with current party leadership.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan told CNN voters want “a new generation of leaders” and “big and bold ideas.”

In that interview, Slotkin would neither confirm nor deny that she might be challenging Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader. She did say that she wants whoever is in charge to have a plan for what the Senate should do in the weeks after Democrats take over.

In the U.S. House, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is less likely to face a challenge than Schumer, despite low approval ratings.

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