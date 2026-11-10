Michigan air quality improves in 2026 ozone season

State environmental officials say Michigan's effort to decrease ozone pollution has led to better air quality this year.

Friday marked the end of the state's 2026 ozone season.

Ozone is a gas in earth's atmosphere that can occur naturally or be man-made. When levels are high they can make air quality worse.

Elevated ozone levels could lead to difficulty breathing for people with compromised respiratory systems.

From March to October the ozone levels are likely to be higher, which is why state environmental officials closely monitor the air quality.

Tom Shanley is with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

"The air quality is continuing to improve, and we are attaining the federal standards throughout much of the state."

But Shanley says pollutants from wildfire smoke have impacted the state more in recent years.

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