Michigan Senate approves carbon capture legislation

Approval for Michigan projects to capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground could happen at the state level under bipartisan bills passed in the Michigan Senate Thursday.

Currently, the federal government primarily regulates those carbon capture projects. Democratic state Senator Sean McCann says it’s important to give the state more say than letting the federal Environmental Protection Agency handle things on its own.

“That would take longer, and it would be less protective of Michigan’s specialized interests.”

Supporters of the bills argue carbon capture helps reduce pollution. But Democratic state Senator Rosemary Bayer says the legislation needs more safeguards to ensure the operations themselves aren’t polluting.

“This package of bills is not ready. Not ready to send to the governor. Not ready to enact. Not ready to impose high risks on our people and our environment.”

The bills now head to the Michigan House.

