Michigan Attorney General-elect Eli Savit will step down as Washtenaw County prosecutor on Dec. 4.

Savit said he needs the extra time to catch up on pending litigation before his Jan. 1 inauguration.

“It really is a big operation, so we're going to be doing everything we can to make sure that we're not skipping a beat on day one,” Savit said.

Most of the staff in the AG’s office is expected to stick around, he said.

“The attorney general is a political position,” said Savit. “But much of the work that the attorney general's office does really is not political. It shouldn't depend on who's in charge. So there's dedicated civil servants there that have been there across multiple administrations.”

Current Attorney General Dana Nessel has signed onto many lawsuits aimed at curbing Trump administration policies. Savit plans to act similarly.

“I have a simple two-part test for deciding whether to be involved in litigation against the federal government. Is what they're doing illegal, and does it harm the people of the state of Michigan? And if the answer to both those questions is yes, we'll see you in court,” Savit said.

Victoria Burton-Harris, who served as Savit’s chief deputy in Washtenaw County, will take over as prosecutor in the interim.

Savit said she is the right person to serve the final two years of his term, calling her a “tremendous leader, lawyer and manager.”

By law, a panel of Washtenaw County circuit court judges will decide who will finish out Savit’s term.

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