U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan is again calling out the Trump administration over extrajudicial killings of sailors in the Gulf of Mexico. She’s also dismissing threats of prosecution.

The Trump administration alleges the boaters are drug runners. More than 200 have been killed so far.

A video released one year ago by Slotkin and other members of Congress reminded U.S. servicemembers they could refuse illegal orders.

That enraged President Donald Trump, who sought to try them for sedition.

In a Wednesday news conference, Slotkin says the president’s actions have put her at risk.

“He knows what happens when he calls for us to be hanged. He knows the threats that come out of that. He understands that his Department of Justice will answer that call, and it is meant to intimidate us out of speaking.”

Slotkin was investigated by the Justice Department earlier this year, and a grand jury refused to indict her. Last week, a U.S. attorney in Texas threated to start another investigation.

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