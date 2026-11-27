Next year, Democrats will control the state Legislature and the governor’s office. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation plans to work closely with the new administration.

On the campaign trail, Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson floated reforms to the MEDC as a way to focus on small businesses and improve economic growth.

Quentin Messer Jr. is the group’s CEO. He says whatever Benson has planned, they’re ready for it.

"I think the continued focus on small businesses, making sure that we create entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for all Michiganders, will continue.”

Benson is feeling pressure to try new approaches. Michigan has been affected by tariffs and the trade war with Canada.

While unemployment remains low, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 200,000 people dropped out of the job market over the past 18 months.

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