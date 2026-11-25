Some workers' advocates and Michigan lawmakers are standing up for “right to sit” legislation.

A Michigan bill would require employers to give workers a reasonable spot to sit while on the job. Violators would face a $250 fine per affected employee, multiplied by each two-week period the law isn’t followed.

The Democrat-backed proposal is stalled in committee in the Republican-led Michigan House of Representatives. Democrats take majority control of the full state Legislature next year.

Lead sponsor, state Rep. Dylan Wegela (D-Garden City), said this should be a “no-brainer” for lawmakers to pass if they’re going to be pro-worker.

“There’s no reason to not provide seats for jobs that can be done while seated. There’s no logical explanation from corporations to deny that ability, and it also should be protected by state law. We should be demanding that we have these basic rights at work,” Wegela said during a news conference in Highland Park Tuesday.

Supporters of the legislation argued it would help protect workers' dignity when employers don’t provide adequate disability accommodations.

One woman at Tuesday’s event said she lost her job as an ID checker at a casino when her old employer wouldn’t honor a doctor’s note meant to limit how much she was standing.

Johnnie Mae Cullins originally worked in casino security but was moved to the ID-checker position after a knee replacement caused her to fail a physical test.

The shift came with a pay cut and the casino argued it didn’t need to provide a chair since the new position was enough of an accommodation. Meanwhile, Cullins said she had other life stresses like helping her blind adult son get to independent living classes.

Cullins said she fell into extreme depression and was placed on medical leave.

Cullins said she was fired after being unable to return while her employer still refused chair accommodations. It was a hard transition after being at her job for so long.

“When you’re somewhere that long working and then you’re not working no more, it feels like, what am I going to do? You know, because you’re used to working,” Cullins said.

Cullins unsuccessfully sued for employment discrimination.

As laid out in a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling, the trial court accepted her old employers’ argument that the disability limited her ability to do key parts of her job.

“The trial court also reasoned that, to the extent plaintiff’s failure-to-accommodate claim was premised on defendant’s failure to provide plaintiff with a chair, the claim had to be dismissed because plaintiff failed to provide any evidence tending to establish that she asked defendant for a chair in a written request, which the court opined was required to sustain a failure-to-accommodate claim,” the appellate court opinion read.

Attorney Rick Martin represents Cullins in her lawsuit, which she is appealing to the Michigan Supreme Court. He took the lower court decisions to mean the case got thrown out because the doctor’s note said she needed to sit for long periods rather than explicitly saying she needed a “chair.”

Martin worries the rulings set an informal precedent that could make disability protections contingent on using exactly the right words.

“If you don’t use magic words, the employer[s] are still able to discriminate and retaliate against injured workers and disabled workers,” Martin said.

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