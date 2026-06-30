Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra's Sarah Calderini takes a 'Song Break'

ABOUT SARAH CALDERINI:

Bringing a multifaceted perspective from the corporate, entrepreneurial, and non-profit sectors to the A2SO, Sarah Calderini previously served as Director and Board Chair of the University Music Society (UMS) at the University of Michigan after a lengthy sales career at Procter & Gamble and a subsequent 16-year private business venture. She is a graduate of Union College (New York; BA, English), the National Arts Strategies (NAS)/University of Pennsylvania’s Executive Strategy in Arts and Culture program, and the EXCEL program in Arts Leadership & Entrepreneurship at the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theater & Dance. After many years on the East Coast, this Chicago-native-turned-Ann Arborite’s leadership philosophy is inspired by the interplay between strong local arts and the larger regional and national landscapes; how they work together to create moments that enrich and transform lives.

RESOURCES:

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (A2SO)

Sarah Calderini

A2SO on Facebook

A2SO on Instagram

TRANSCRIPTION:

John Bommarito: Today on The Song Break, I'm very pleased to be joined by, for the first time, at least to my knowledge, Sarah Calderini, the Executive Director of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra. Sarah, how are you today?

Sarah Calderini: Hey, I'm great, John! It's so nice to be with you.

John Bommarito: Nice to be with you as well! Did I get the last name right? I should, as an Italian.

Sarah Calderini: It's close enough.

John Bommarito: Well, tell me the right way.

Sarah Calderini: Calderini.

John Bommarito: Calderini.

Sarah Calderini: Yeah, that's the way we say it in Chicago, where I'm from. And we say it that way in Ann Arbor now too, or Ypsilanti.

John Bommarito: Yes, where we currently are sitting and chatting in person. Well, as you may or may not know, I'm not sure how often you check out The Song Break, but The Song Break celebrates the art of the song. And generally speaking, that is The Great American Songbook, but I also incorporate the Modern Day Songbook. The classic songs from both are by any measures, especially the older stuff, they're pretty old. They do stand the test of time, but that also applies to what you guys do because the music is quite old and it actually really has stood the test time. And I saw some of your 2026/2027 season, which was recently announced. Before I learn about that from you, I'd like listeners to get to know you a little bit. I just learned something really quick. You're from Chicago.

Sarah Calderini: Yeah, you did.

John Bommarito: What else?

Sarah Calderini: I've been in the area for 33 years, though. So, I consider myself a long-time resident here for sure. And this is home. And you know what, I'll make a slight modification to what you said. A lot of classical music is really old, but a lot of it is still brand new. And happening all the time.

John Bommarito: That's true. There are current composers, aren't there?

Sarah Calderini: There are.

John Bommarito: Well, what led you to our area and leading the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra? What was the impetus for doing that?

Sarah Calderini: Well, thanks for asking. A really circuitous path. I spent most of my career in for-profit. I had a big corporate job for 11 years, and then I owned my own company for 16. And then, it's interesting due to a variety of life circumstances without getting like too much into the detail, but I lost both my parents in sort of rapid succession in 2016, like weeks apart. And I had this real moment of revelation, like, okay, what's the legacy you want to leave behind, you know, and it happens when we lose people.

John Bommarito:I think about the same thing.

Sarah Calderini: Yeah. And I was working, I was actually chair of the board of UMS, University Musical Society, which I know a lot of your listeners know.

John Bommarito: Yes, they're going to be guests later this month.

Sarah Calderini: Which is great and you know, they're doing a lot of work in Ypsi at the Freighthouse, and that's great. And so, I really fell in love with the arts and what the arts can do to bring people together for shared understanding and sense of belonging and and also just to soothe our souls in a sometimes tumultuous world. So, I think music is such a powerful thing for us all and you know, it's been around since probably before humans.

John Bommarito: Yes! Well, I don't want to embarrass you by asking this, but is classical a kind of music that you listen to, or you just work in that realm?

Kelvin J. Baker Hill Auditorium

Sarah Calderini: You know, I just introduced myself down the hall as a Deadhead who runs an orchestra. But probably even more broadly, I just consider myself a musical omnivore. I really do, there's not a single genre of music I don't really love, as long as it's good music. And I think most of our musicians would say the same thing. They've got varying degrees of interest in one genre or another, but I bet a lot of your listeners know a lot about our musicians in other avenues, right? They're jazz musicians. And they'll say, as long as it's good, we'll play it. But, of course, it needs to be scored for an orchestra. And that's a whole different beast. But I do think it started in classical and most of the really stellar musicians that we've known throughout the decades and centuries really are people who have that classical background and have just decided to branch out and make their own mark and make your own sound. So, we're all kind of rooted in it, so it's really a fun job, believe it or not.

John Bommarito: Well said! Well, one thing that the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has in common with WEMU is that we are both nonprofit ventures trying to enrich the lives of area residents with high quality art. So that makes sense that you and I would have a chat about the music that you're presenting. I do wonder though, how much of your week...you know, what we do is fundraise certain times of year. How much of your week is consumed with trying to fundraise and keep the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra going? Or do ticket sales really cover most of your costs?

Sarah Calderini: No. Actually, they really don't. That's a great question. About 35% of our full revenues are covered by ticket sales and the rest is fundraising, donors and foundations and government grants and things like that. And so, yeah, I mean, I personally need to focus on that, but also, as I always say, I do have an orchestra to run too. I'm in charge of the staff and a lot of community relations and we also do a lot of programs off the stage.

John Bommarito: Ah, yeah, you've got school engagement programs, right?

Sarah Calderini: We've got schools where we're currently running a used instrument drive in partnership with the University of Michigan Credit Union. And especially the Ypsilanti schools have been recipients of those instruments. You can't expect to inspire a young musician if their instrument doesn't sound the way it's supposed to or work the way it's suppose to, right?

John Bommarito: Barrier to entry, right? If they can't afford the instrument is another reason.

University of Michigan Credit Union A2SO Executive Director Sarah Calderini (center) receives a donation from the University of Michigan Credit Union.

Sarah Calderini: So, and we've got chamber concerts all throughout Washtenaw County, we do instrument petting zoos, we are Top of the Park, we had almost 500 people wanting to bow a cello or blow on a trumpet. It's about access and breaking the barriers down, for sure, and also demystifying classical music. It's not just for a certain kind of person, and it not just...you don't have to look a certain way, you don't have to behave a certain way. You know, it really is for everyone.

John Bommarito: You're saying it's not snooty?

Sarah Calderini: It really isn't. It's got that reputation, I think, because a lot of people don't understand it. We don't know it as much as sort of the repertoire that's on regular rotation in our lives and in our ears, right? Here's an interesting fact, scientifically proven, there are a lot of things backed by science and the music's impact on our brains and our wellbeing and our hearts and souls. And you know when you're sitting in a concert hall with even strangers sitting right next to you? Your heart rhythms, our heart rhythms synchronize with one another as we sit and listen to the same piece of music.

John Bommarito: Really?

Sarah Calderini: And I always say, there are a lot of other things. Like, we know that if you're listening to classical music and studying for an exam, you're going to do better on that test. And we know dopamine levels go up, we know blood pressure goes down, all these things. But I do think this heart rhythm synchronicity thing is probably the great hope for humanity. I mean, if nothing else is, I mean we've got the music.

John Bommarito: We need to learn to get along. Maybe that's our common bond.

You're listening to The Song Break on 89.1 WEMU. The other voice you're hearing this afternoon, Sarah Calderini, the Executive Director of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Well, like I said earlier, the commonality between us is working for a nonprofit in the arts. I realize that WEMU primarily focuses on jazz and blues with some roots in soul, but I also realize that most people don't like just one portion of the vast amount of musical styles there are for humans to enjoy. This is why I want to let our listeners know what the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra is presenting this upcoming season. What can you tell me about some of the highlights and when can people get their tickets for these things?

Sarah Calderini: Well, tickets go on sale--single tickets go on sale--July 14th, so just two weeks from now. Today is the last day to become a subscriber and get a discount. There are incentives for first time subscribers too.

John Bommarito: Okay.

Sarah Calderini: Yeah, 50% off.

John Bommarito: Nice!

Sarah Calderini: I know, right? So, it's a pretty low risk venture and to become subscriber, it's only four concerts.

John Bommarito: I tried that myself last year for the first time as your first time subscriber and I really enjoyed everything I attended. You suckered me in with the show with Chris Thile and...

Sarah Calderini: Jacob Collier.

John Bommarito: Jacob Collier. All right! Now you got my attention.

Sarah Calderini: Yeah.

John Bommarito: I've been wanting to see Jacob. I've heard great things Chris, I have always liked.

Sarah Calderini: And they did not disappoint!

John Bommarito: Oh, God, no! That was great!

Sarah Calderini: They were on fire!

John Bommarito: That was a great show! Well, what kind of things are people most interested in when you're looking at the pre-sales so far? Are people selecting certain shows more than others?

Sarah Calderini: Yeah, they certainly are. The great news is we're really proud to be able to say for the first time we will be at Pease Auditorium here on campus at Eastern Michigan. Our season opener is a Pops show actually. It's the music of Studio Ghibli and for people who don't know what Studio Ghibli is it's G-H-I-B-L-I. It is fabulous music. The best way to describe Ghibli is like the Disney of Asia. Their Mickey Mouse equivalent is a big 21,000 pound woodland creature named Totoro.

John Bommarito: Okay.

Sarah Calderini: It's beautiful music. So, they're a movie franchise, but it's the composer, his name's Joe Haseishi. It's just really stunning music. So, we're really happy to be bringing that to Pease Auditorium. And continuing on kind of in our Pops concert vein...you know, Pops is just short for popular. Pops programming in October at Hill Auditorium will be doing the Lord of the Rings Symphony Suite. So, it'll be music from all three of the films. And of course, the fourth one's coming out next year.

John Bommarito: Good timing.

Sarah Calderini: Yeah, So, it won't be a movie. It'll just be the music, but it's going to be fantastic! And we're encouraging people to dress up as their favorite...

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra / a2so.org

John Bommarito: Characters.

Sarah Calderini: Yeah,

John Bommarito: That music is pretty epic from those films anyways.

Sarah Calderini: They really are. Yeah. And then, also at Hill Auditorium, at the Holiday time, actually our most popular program of the year, is Holiday Pops. And it's just a variety of all holiday music. This year, we’ll be joined by the Prism Men's Choir that's based out of Detroit.

John Bommarito: Nice!

Sarah Calderini: So, we’re really excited about that. And then, we're doing Frozen at the Michigan Theater in March and that will be what we call “film with orchestra,” so it'll be the film. And of course, everybody's going to just come sing along and “let it go.”

John Bommarito: I have a friend who's friends with Kristen Bell and who went to school with her.

Sarah Calderini: Really?

John Bommarito: Yeah, he's a great jazz piano player.

Sarah Calderini: Maybe you can help us extend an invitation to Kristen Bell.

John Bommarito: Kristen, come on by! Bring Bob with you. I can't make any promises, but…

Sarah Calderini: That'd be fun. So, and then, of course, there are five other main stages, sort of what people would think of as like a typical classical concert. And our first concert is in October at Hill with a young violinist Amren Olmeda, and this is a real nod to America 250, so Copeland, Appalachian Spring and then the Barber Violin Concerto with the Tchaikovsky Sixth Symphony, which is one of his most famous. It's one of his “fate symphonies.” And so, we're really excited. That’s our season opener, and a lot of great guest artists, really new, up-and-coming names to watch, award winners, a really special recital in the spring. And so, we're real excited. I guess, maybe one other so I can mention, our Mozart concert. Mozart, his birthday is at the end of January.

John Bommarito: Is he still with us? No?

Sarah Calderini: Nah, he's not.

John Bommarito: Is he going to come by and have cake with us?

Sarah Calderini: But a lot of orchestras celebrate his birthday. But our January concert will be back at Pease Auditorium. That's why I wanted to make sure I brought it up.

John Bommarito: Welcome back to Pease. Well, last year, you had Olivia Van Goor, someone who I play pretty regularly on this show, as a special guest at your Pops concert. Are there times that...I know you guys have to plan things out for in advance, but do you ever add a show, an unannounced show, that's like, “Oh, we have an opportunity to present this!” Does that ever happen?

Sarah Calderini: You know, not with orchestra, but we've done it with recitals, because that's just one single guest artist. It's hard because our musicians play with many, many orchestras. They also have their own touring careers, their own teaching studios, things like that. So, we have to set it pretty far ahead. It's hard to add things on. It's not impossible. And so, let's never say never.

John Bommarito: Okay. Our guest today on The Song Break is the Executive Director of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, Sarah Calderini. I have seen some of the shows, as I mentioned, and your conductor is such a character.

Sarah Calderini: Yeah.

John Bommarito: Did you have a part in hiring him? Was that you?

Sarah Calderini: I did. I will tell you he's one of the most delightful humans I know. I so enjoy working with him.

John Bommarito: Earl Lee.

Kelvin J Baker Videography & Photography Earl Lee conducts the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Sarah Calderini: Earl Lee, yeah. And I call him Maestro because he hates it. You know, it just drives him crazy. He doesn't want that pretense. So, he's just wildly talented, but he's also he's really charming. He's very funny, which, I think, is always like a hallmark of intelligence too. And the musicians really love working with Earl. And I think the quality of the orchestra, you can hear it, you can hear the camaraderie in the music. You can hear it and feel it and all those visceral things that we get when we go to a concert. Yeah, he's with us for a little while longer.

John Bommarito: He adds a bit of humor to the whole concert experience.

Sarah Calderini: He does. He does. He's really, really charming.

John Bommarito: He really is. Well, as a jazz-oriented station, I was just thinking of some of the things that maybe you've already done, but that might be good for our listeners to explore down the line. So, putting ideas in your head.

Sarah Calderini: Yeah.

John Bommarito: Gershwin, Ellington.

Sarah Calderini: Oh, yeah.

John Bommarito: Wynton Marsalis, Chick Corea, Keith Jarrett, all kind of fall into that "classical jazz."

Sarah Calderini: We're always looking at it in the orchestra world. We always call it “crossover.” And artists who are working in other genres, they cross over all the time, but not always with orchestras. More and more of them are crossing over.

John Bommarito: Finding their way to you.

Sarah Calderini: So, as long as the arrangements are there, we can make that happen. We're always really open to that. I would encourage people to go to our website and send us an email if you've got an idea. I will say, too, one very cool commission project. Well, we've got two really cool ones on the second half of the season. One in February, a piece called African Queens. And it's written by... it's a consortium of seven musicians, or excuse me, seven composers called the Blacknificent Seven. And so-called Black because they're all African American, but they've come together and they have each written a movement of a seven piece work about their favorite African queen. So, we have this stunning soprano, Karen Slack, who will be with us for that. And then, a couple of months later in early April, we'll have a really cool string quartet called Brooklyn Rider. And this is a commissioned work that we've been a part of. Composer named Nico Muhly, M-U-H-L-Y, who's just like the hottest stuff. He's just super cool. And I can't wait for that. So, there's some cool factor in all of this. It's not what everybody thinks.

a2so.org Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra

John Bommarito: Right. Well worth looking into. You mentioned they could go to your website, and we should probably tell them what that is.

Sarah Calderini: Yes, it's A, the number two, S-O dot org.

John Bommarito: And that's where they can also find out information about tickets and all the upcoming shows. And you're running out of time to get in on the pre-sale, so to speak. Right?

Sarah Calderini: That's right. That's 50% off if you're a first-time subscriber.

John Bommarito: It's today.

Sarah Calderini: It's today.

John Bommarito: So, like midnight today or 10 PM today?

Sarah Calderini: Probably 11:59.

John Bommarito: 11:59.

So now, we have a parameter.

Sarah Calderini: And if not, if you miss the window, then single tickets will be on sale in a couple of weeks.

John Bommarito: Sarah, it's so great to have you here today!

Sarah Calderini: John, thanks so much for your time!

John Bommarito: My pleasure! We'll have you on again sometime.

Thanks for listening to The Song Break. This is 89.1 WEMU.

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