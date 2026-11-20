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Daniel Long: Welcome to Music Notes from 89.1 WEMU. I'm Daniel Long, and I am beyond excited for today's conversation! I have been following the career of today's guest for probably the last five years or so. He is a three-time winner of the Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award. He's received the Johnny Mandel Prize from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. And he's won the National Sawdust New Works Commission contest. He's released three LPs and is currently touring behind his most recent album. Born and raised in Michigan. He's now kind of making his home and making his mark out on the scene out west. I am pleased to welcome Stratos! Welcome!

Stratos: Thank you, Daniel! I'm so, so stoked to be here! I'm glad to get to chat with you!

Daniel Long: Yeah, man, this is great! I'm really glad that you chose to kind of have a a hometown show of sorts for your album release.

Stratos: I definitely knew that, for my first tour I wanted to be able to kind of bring it back home and have my folks and family and friends be able to see me, and I haven't seen them in a while. So, yeah, that was lucky.

Daniel Long: That's great! Okay. So, right off the bat, first thing I have wanted to ask you for like five years. Where does Stratos come from? Because that's not the name your mama gave you.

Stratos: Yeah, it is not. It's not my real name. That's the reveal. Yeah. Stratos was an interesting name. I'm a saxophone player, composer, music producer. And when I first started deciding, "Okay, what am I going to do? What am I going to put out?" I realized that I wanted to maybe do more than just saxophone. I was also doing photography at the times. I wanted to maybe have that. So, I knew I I needed like some kind of like umbrella to put it all under. I wanted my photos to feel like they were made in the same vein that my music is and the same vein that my composition is and so on so forth. So, Stratos really came about because I was like, "Well, it sounds cool!" But really, it was also because of the sort of like cosmic little aspect. It's just the first five letters or seven letters in stratosphere. I was kind of making a planet-themed album at the time, so I was like, "okay, yeah, this seems right." Then I put a little extra sauce on it with a little Nordic O.

Daniel Long: I was going to ask about that. Like, are we supposed to pronounce it like with the Nordic sound?

Stratos: I'm from Michigan, so I just say Stratos. I sound like a Midwesterner. But I've had both some Greek folks and some folks out that way ask me like, "How do you really say this?"

Daniel Long: That's awesome! So, you and I were talking beforehand. You grew up in Ann Arbor, but then you went to school out in Kalamazoo. I know a lot of the Ann Arbor musicians are kind of Detroit scene kind of rooted. How does the West Michigan scene compared to the Detroit scene? And how do you think that's influenced like how you compose, how you write?

Stratos: Yeah, that's a great question, because I'm thinking back now, too. When I was in Kalamazoo and in West Michigan trying to do my thing, I remember, luckily for me, I grew up in Ann Arbor, but my mom is from Detroit, so I spent a lot of my childhood in Detroit family, hanging out, going to going to shows, and the lucky thing about it is that when I grew up, I was able to get a taste of that energy before I went off to West Michigan. And when I was in West Michigan, it's interesting. I think there was a little bit of a disconnect between the two sides, and something that I really wanted to do right before I left was kind of like merge that. It was kind like come back home in a way.

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: And so, later, before I moved from Kalamazoo, I was trying to play with a lot more Detroit folks, trying to go out there and do more and more sessions and everything. But in terms of the style, yeah, I think there's like, yeah, there's just like an unequivocal sort of energy that Detroit has. For me, personally, I went to Kalamazoo, I was I West Michigan because I was really interested in composition, I was interested in trying to foster that. And when I was out there, I met a lot of great composers and a lot of great teachers who helped me out with that. And so, that was kind of what I was interested in. But I realized that when I came up on the end of that time, I felt like there was something missing. I was like, "Okay, I have this technique. I know all the names for stuff. But maybe it's been a while since I've reconnected with the actual source of that," which is something that I think is always prevalent in the East Side music. Whether they're exploring, whether they are trying to branch out, there's always this groundedness of where this music really is from and what this actually means. And so, that's something that I really admire about the East Side for sure.

Daniel Long: So you said you wanted to study composition. Were you drawn to jazz or were you thinking more of chamber or orchestral arrangement, like that sort of composition?

Stratos: Yeah! So. When I when I first started off in elementary school and middle school, I only knew about the saxophone. I had my jazz heroes. Funny enough, I came to jazz on my own because I grew up in a family of a very well-listened family members, but no one was really listening to jazz and they're also very opinionated, so they're like "Hey! This is the best stuff!".

Daniel Long: Yeah!

Stratos: So, I kind of had to figure out, "OK, what's the best stuff for me?"

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: And for a while, when I started out, that was jazz. And I was really getting deep into that. And actually, interestingly enough, I really didn't have any idea about composition or anything until I got to Western. I was maybe doing a little bit of stuff before then. But it wasn't until I go to Western, and my teachers were like, "Hey! So are you writing stuff?" And I'm like, "What?"

Daniel Long: What do you mean? I'm a freshman, man! What are you talking about?

Stratos: Literally, yeah, I was like, "I didn't know I was supposed to be doing that." And so, that kind of like set the tone for how fertile like the environment is there to foster composition of all types. And so, for me, when I was there, it was just composition in any way. So, I was learning a lot of orchestral stuff, learning a chamber stuff, learning a lot of solo stuff, a lot of jazz composition. And then, when I wasn't in class, in my off times, I was trying to do like the hip stuff. I was trying to do the electronics. I'm trying to figure that out. So, it was kind of like all these things circling around each other that let me really utilize whatever I wanted to at that school.

Daniel Long: And then again, while we were talking, you said you were doing some things with the DSO. What were you doing with the DSO?

Stratos: So, when I was in high school, I was a part of one of the DSO's youth programs. They had a bunch of youth jazz programs, and it was kind of structured by ensemble. So, they had like a New Orleans ensemble. They have like an Ellington ensemble. And when I was there, they two main big bands, they had like the CJO, Civic Jazz Orchestra, I think it was what it called. And then there was another one I can't remember And so, I was in the CJO in that band. And so, once a week, on Wednesday, school day, I'd drive from Ann Arbor to Detroit, go to rehearsal there late with Thad Jones doing all this stuff. And we'd drive back to Ann Arbor and get back at midnight. So, this was kind of how I was spending my time in high school. You know, I was also doing track and field, but I was like really trying to be a part of this scene and really try to be part of his music. And luckily I had parents who were supportive of that because they had to drive me.

Daniel Long: You had to take a break. Yeah.

Stratos: And often, it coincided with with track and field. But they knew that I was really passionate about this, so that was that was where I got to spend a lot of my time. That was like my first professional horn player setting. You're really reading music. You're really coming prepared. So, thanks to the DSO, that was a really formative experience

Daniel Long: Who were your instructors out there?

Stratos: So when I was there, it was Sean Dobbins.

Daniel Long: Oh, OK! Yeah, yeah!

Stratos: Sean Dobbins was there.

Daniel Long: Good friend of WEMU!

Stratos: Absolutely! Yeah!

Daniel Long: We love Sean here!

Stratos: Sean's the GOAT! I never took courses with him, but I think he was still there. Chris Johnson, trumpet faculty at U of M, I think now. And then, there were some younger folks who were really doing their thing. Marcus Elliot who's a Detroit?

Daniel Long: Oh, yeah.

Stratos: So, I get a saxophones composer. He was there as well as the guy was telling you about earlier.

Daniel Long: Yep.

Stratos: So, a couple of folks just kind of circling in and out and and really making things amazing. I remember Marion Hayden was also just around. I never took any courses with her, but she was always an incredible presence, as well as Ellen Rowe as well. Yeah. And I think, interestingly enough, so that year, I was in the same ensemble as Cassan Belgrave, the son of Marcus Belgrave.

Daniel Long: Yeah, yeah.

Stratos: So, oftentimes, Marcus would be around sometimes, and we kind of get to be around that. So, yeah, there was a lot of really amazing things in Detroit during that time, I think. I didn't know how lucky I was until I left. And I was like, "Oh, wow! This is amazing!"

Daniel Long: Right, yeah, in the hindsight.

Stratos: You never know exactly, yeah.

Daniel Long: You never know, right. Yeah, yeah. So, you're back in town. You're touring behind your third release now. So, your first release was set in the cosmos, as you alluded to. It's called "Planets." I know I've played it a number of times here. Your second LP was very rooted. Best way I could think of it is almost like earthen or stone. And then now, your third release is set out to sea. So, when you were approaching your albums, were you thinking when you are writing "Planets" that you were also going to do an album, in two albums or so, in the ocean?

Stratos: I think I had a little bit of idea that something would be thematic, but I didn't know what was going to be specifically. In fact, actually, you saying now that Hohenheim Suites, the second sophomore record, kind of has like a groundingness. I really like that because it has a kind of a different theme. It's got this anime theme. It's got its own world. But it kind of does still relate to this trilogy. But it wasn't until I got to the third record, "Challenger Deep," that I was like, "Okay, I'm looking at all these themes. Where can I go?" And "Aquatic Seam," that was the first thing in mind. And then, I realized later how many relationships actually went back to this aquatic theme. Like Grandfather's a fisherman. It opened it up to me, for me, to be able to tell the story, the size of the story that I wanted to be able to be tell.

Daniel Long: That's great that you said that cause my next question appears to be a deeply personal story. What do you want people to know about the story going in to listen to them? Like, do you want them to be informed of the backstory or do you want the music to speak whatever to their interpretation?

Stratos: That's a good question. I think I wanted it to be a situation in however you find the album, however you pick it up, I want there to be something that, even if it's just like a service level thing, it's strong enough that it hooks you, and it's able to take you all the way down. So, even if you just listen to it, my hope is that you listen to it and you're investigative and you were like, "Oh, I got to know more about this.".

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: And then maybe, you now, that leads you. So, that's like the hope, but, yeah, I think, definitely, I'll say the best experience I think for this record is knowing this, so the story or the structure, where this album is going, I'll lay that out. So, the album "Challenger Deep" is based off of a real place on Earth, the lowest part of the oceans we've ever discovered. I think James Cameron went down there in 2012 or something.

Daniel Long: Yeah, yeah.

Stratos: He was just like, "Yeah, I'll just go."

Daniel Long: Why not?

Stratos: Exactly. Why not? So, that's like the subject. And what I've done is I've taken a similar structure to Dante Alighieri's The Divine Comedy, the classic Italian 15th century poem where he goes down all the circles of Hell and he counts what he sees. So, I'm taking that structure of like there's someone who's guiding you through this story, and you're seeing what they're seeing. But instead of Dante, it's my grandfather. And he's traveling from the surface of the ocean down to the Challenger Deep. And each tune is actually designated to a different part of the five oceanic zones, like the midnight zone and the pelagic zone or whatever. And so, as he goes further and further and gets darker and deeper, so does the subject matter. And so, what I want you to feel as you're listening is like that pull.

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: There might be spots where we're taking a break. There might spots where really going through it. You know, there might be spots where we arrive at some place. So, that's kind of the structure, I think, of the album.

Daniel Long: Did you get to consult with your granddad while you were making the record?

Stratos: So, that's a good question.

Daniel Long: I don't have grandparents. I no longer have grandparents.

Stratos: Same. Same. So, he passed, and it's actually kind of little prophetic a little bit. He passed. I think it was a couple days before I was born. He was in Barbados. And it's funny because we share a name, so I'm named after him as well. In fact, all my family from Barbados. I have to say like, "Oh, I'm Edward." And they're like, "Oh, I know who you are! I don't know who Eddie or Joseph is!"

Daniel Long: Right.

Stratos: Luckily enough, him and my dad had a really, really great relationship. And kind of all my life, I've been hearing about my grandfather and who he was. And my dad's done a really good job of kind of teaching me about who he was and his mom as well. But for this record, I mostly had my dad as as a reference because my grandfather, he was a fisherman and my my dad was the little boy fisherman's son who was out with him on the boats.

Daniel Long: Okay.

Stratos: He literally got a five and shark hook in his foot. He tells the story but when he was a kid. But it was a lot of talking to my dad, a lot of talking to his cousins and other folks from Barbados who are still around. And luckily, my grandfather was such a big personality that he kind of laid it all out. And so, it was not hard to be able to say like, "Oh, I know this is something he would like, or "I know this is something he'd be proud of," or "I know he doesn't really like this," or "Maybe he never said that he didn't like that, but based on his actions, he can kind of surmise." So, that was a fun little gift, too, and I'd kind of consult with my dad, steps of the way, I'd show him some new stuff, and he'd be like, "Oh, wow! Yeah, that makes sense!" So, in that way, I also got to learn more about my family and learn more about my heritage and where I come from, so much so that I'm kind of realizing that even my connection to jazz or music, in the same way that I am very, very obsessed with jazz and composition and music, my dad--very, very obsessed with track and field in such a way that he's thinking about it in technical ways that other runners aren't. And going above him, my grandfather, thinking he was actually a master, a genius fisherman. He was like a savant, so he was recognized by his government for one, but he was also able to tell where the most schools of fish populations would be based on like the moon and the tides and everything. And so, even with just that, he was able to buy a house. He was able by my dad and education. So, like, the fish is kind of why I'm here today.

Daniel Long: That's so cool!

Stratos: So, that's something that was like deeply embedded. That water motif just became so much deeper of a motif that keeps coming back and coming back. But, yeah, It's been a very good exercise in trying to learn that.

Daniel Long: That's awesome! That's really cool! So, at the end of "Challenger Deep," you have the title cut. Who's telling the story at the very end?

Stratos: Is that your dad at the very end?

Daniel Long: Yeah. Like, at the very, very end.

Stratos: That's my dad, yeah. That's a phone recording of a conversation. Because I think a couple of years ago, I started doing this where I just started recording all my conversations with my mom and dad, lots of different reasons. But you just want to be able to have that stuff. My parents were in their late 30s when I was here, so they're a little bit older to me than my older sisters. So for me, I was like, "Okay, I want to document this a little bit. And then also being a little of the family documentarian, that was something that I wanted to start preserving. So, that was a snippet, a couple of cut up snippets, from a conversation that we were having back in like 2022 or something before I left for LA. And he was talking about his dad. He was kind of giving a little more insight into who he really was. And at that time, I was thinking about a record and conceptualizing. So, I was like, "Okay, I'm probably going to use this." But it wasn't until later that I really decided that this is going to be about family heritage. This is going to be about my grandfather. And that's when I went back and I was like, "Okay, if I cut this up, this kind of perfectly encapsulates the entire thing that I'm saying." It's who he was, what this is for, the fish, the water, what it all means, and what he was able to do. So, yeah, that was a lucky find, for sure.

Daniel Long: That's awesome! Like, yeah, I lost my dad three years ago. And I wish I had recorded phone calls. So, that's really cool that you have that archive. But then, you were able to take a piece of that archive and be like, "Yo, I can add this into my art. And it can kind of inform it."

Stratos: It can give you that full story. Yeah. A peek into that.

Daniel Long: Go from the end to the beginning, there is the very, very beginning. There is this really kind of like haunting, slowed down voice that's kind of, I don't know, singing like a nursery rhyme or something. Is that you? Is that a recording of your dad? Like, was it a sample? Like, what is that?

Stratos: You're literally the first person who's caught that and told me. Because it's at the very beginning. But if you're not like paying attention, it can kind of just be like one moment. So, I wanted the beginning of the album--you know, I'm a cinematographer as well--I wanted the beginning of the album to feel like a film, to feel you're really stepping into this world. So, I created ...I don't know what you'd even call it, but just like a little skit or something of my grandfather walking down to the dock of whatever his boat is, getting in his boat and then shoving off into the Challenger Deep. And so, to think about that, I literally put some foot walking samples. And the singing is my grandfather's cousin, Evans, who's still here and still with us.

Daniel Long: Okay.

Stratos: And that was him singing my grandfather's favorite hymn, "Oh Paradise, Oh Paradise." And I was just like, "That's got to be the way to open the record."

Daniel Long: So cool!

Stratos: That's got to to be it! So, my grandfather's not here, but his cousin Evans acting as him going on this last little shove off before he shoves off into the Challenger Deep. And then, that's when everything starts.

Daniel Long: That's super cool! And I love that! Like, did you slow it down?

Stratos: Yeah, I pitched it down.

Daniel Long: Okay.

Stratos: Yeah, yeah. So I did some stuff to it because I was like, "Okay!" Obviously, we're talking about some of these more fantastical, maybe supernatural elements, so I wanted it to sound like it's him. But maybe, he's like getting carried off by some spirits or something.

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: Maybe something is beckoning to him. So, I pitched his voice down two semitones, just to give it a little bit of a less natural feel.

Daniel Long: Yeah.

Stratos: Put some delay on it, all the weird stuff. And, yeah, it turned out to be one of my favorite parts of the record. That's honest.

Daniel Long: Yeah, it's really cool! And it definitely sets the tone for, "Oh, we are about to delve deep into it." But, yeah, it' s a little creepy.

Stratos: Yeah.

Daniel Long: It s like a little hopeful. I love it! It's fantastic!

Stratos: Thank you.

Daniel Long: No notes. So now, you've got some interesting collaborations on the record, which is really cool. One in particular, I just played for our audience at the beginning of the week here, was on "Point Nemo," you get to collaborate with Melanie Charles. How did that collab happen?

Stratos: Yeah, yeah! That was one of the collabs where I have a notes app that literally is just called the "Challenger Deep dream list" or whatever.

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: It's just everything I wanted from the right. That's how it should sound. And I think Melanie, she's one of the first collaborators, who's a dream collaborator I'd want. And so, that was really awesome to be able to get her. I have a little bit of a history with Melanie. We've been working together on and off since like 2023, 2024-ish. She visited LA a couple years ago, did a set at the Ace Hotel that I was on. She called me for that. She's also had like a bunch of sessions over at like Stone's Throw that I've kind of come.

Daniel Long: Yeah.

Stratos: Actually, me and Julia, I've done some of those with her.

Daniel Long: No, Julia being your wife.

Stratos: Oh, yes, my wife, Julia. Yeah.

Daniel Long: Okay.

Stratos: And we'll get into her role as well, because she is the main vocalist of the record and also the main lyricist. She wrote all the lyrics.

Daniel Long: Very cool!

Stratos: That was something I was like, "Okay, I have this story. I had this programmatic thing." It'd be foolish of me, one, I live with an amazing vocalist lyricist, but also, two, it's kind of like using only three colors when you could be using nine colors. So, that was a big aspect. But with Melanie, we've worked together a little bit. And I've kind of just been like saving up some music to send to her. And I sent her this chart and she was like, "This is crazy. This made me really have to work!" But, literally, the first version she sent is like the final version. It just sounds so amazing! She was able to take all of the emotion, all of the idea, of what that song is about and really just present it into her performance.

Daniel Long: That's really cool! Is Point Nemo a place?

Stratos: So, Point Nemo is another place on planet Earth. Point Nemo is, I think, a spot in the Pacific Ocean, and it is the furthest point you can be from any other island. I think the nearest island is like 1,600.

Daniel Long: Yeah, like the closest landmass of any sort. Yeah, yeah, OK, yeah.

Stratos: And I think the little quip is that when you're there, the closest people to you, are the astronauts on the International Space Station. So, I was literally just thinking, "Okay, the feeling is isolation, loneliness. How can I express that?" And then I found out about Point Nemo. And I was like, "Wow, this is like the most lonely I could ever imagine being."

Daniel Long: Right. And it ties back into the space.

Stratos: Into the space, exactly. Water. And then, it allows for that deeper investigation, because, really, what I was trying to get at is the isolation of the black experience and what that might feel like. And Point Nemo felt like, "Okay, how is this a way to kind of describe that unnatural level of loneliness?" And Melanie was definitely the top choice for that of delivering that feeling and that melody for that emotion.

Daniel Long: That's cool! And I think you also have Zacchaeus?

Stratos: Zacchaeous Paul! Yes!

Daniel Long: I didn't want to get his last name wrong. So, now is he another one you've been working with or was that like, "Oh, I got this on my dream list?"

Stratos: Yeah, I'll tell him you said that! He'll like that! Zack and I go way back. We're pals.

Daniel Long: Okay.

Stratos: How did we meet? I think we literally just met on Instagram like 2022 before I moved to LA. So, we've been friends for quite a while. And since then, we've done a lot of stuff together Yeah, back when I was living in Michigan, I would go to New York quite a bit for a lot a photo work, a lot of shows, a lot of playing a lot of that stuff.

Daniel Long: Right.

Stratos: Actually, a lot of people thought I was living in New York for a long time.

Daniel Long: I thought you were living in New York at the time. Did you move out there? What'd you do?

Stratos: So, a lot of times, I would go and play with Zach or do some stuff, cook, whatever. So, we just kind of maintain that relationship since then. And there's a lot of stuff that he's released that I'm on and vice versa. So, for this one, I had him in mind for sure. I was like, "This is definitely one that I want." And then, the the rapper who also did the verse. He's also friends with Zack too. Setty J. He's an incredible, incredible rapper from Brooklyn! I think he just did an on-the-radar a couple months ago, but he's got a lot of amazing music out. So, I wanted these two together to kind of tell that story for that chart. And then also, I think Setty J also has like Caribbean ancestry as well, so like a lot of this kind of like diasporic collaboration going on as well. As well as Melanie, she's Haitian American, I believe.

Daniel Long: Okay. I'm just now, kind of thinking about this, putting this together. I know, obviously being a jazz saxophonist, one your heroes is Sonny Rollins, who also had West Indian heritage. So, obviously, nobody can compare with Sonny.

Stratos: Right. Yeah.

Daniel Long: Like, Sonny is Sonny, you know? But how do you feel? Like, is there a lineage. There seems to be a lineage. You know, Randy Weston was Jamaican. Sonny Rollins, his family's from St. Lucia. You're Barbadian. How do you feel that that sort of influences or at least informs your work and how you approach your work?

Stratos: Yeah, I think growing up, and I grew up in Ann Arbor, grew up in Michigan, there's not many West Indian folks in Michigan.

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: There's a lot more in New York. There's a ton in New York. But even still, there's even not that many Barbadian folks. There's lot of Jamaican folks, lot of Trinidadian folks, lot of Haitian folks in New York. But something that's interesting is, at least, humbly, and this is based off of a greater value that I hope that if I were to meet my heroes, I hope they would share this, but I think there is a lineage based off, and I'm learning more about it, but based off the experience. It's similar with the Black experience is something that ties people together that's maybe unspoken. And so, I think the same, when I learned Sonny Rollins is West Indian, or Joe Henderson's from the Midwest, went to school in Detroit. I kind of feel that. And I feel if they were in the same places experiencing some of the same things. I bet they had some of same feelings. And that's the part that I feel really connected to by them. There's something about a Black instrumentalist trying to dedicate themselves to a really high craft or something that kind of puts you in a certain lane that's like, "Okay, maybe I have similar experiences with other people who are doing this very same specific thing.".

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: And so, that felt empowering for sure. It still does. It feels like obviously I'm connected to something bigger, but it helps when I'm in those situations where I'm like, "OK, what's next? What's going on? I have something to feel grounded in. I have to stay the course." When all is said and done, what do I want to be left? And so that really helps for sure.

Daniel Long: That's real cool! Now you're not going to go on like a two-year sabbatical or host under a bridge?

Stratos: I could use one right now.

Stratos: I waited long enough for Challenger Deep, man!

Stratos: I think I think too because that's another point of the record is like how long it took the space between Hohenheim Suites and Challenger Deep. And a lot of reasons for that too I think actually what Challenger Deep is if I was being more of a regular person, it probably would have taken me closer like eight to ten years to finish because there's just so much. But I was just kind of working on it every single day for four years. But that's an approach that I really wanted to take at least once. I wanted to do something like that. I wanted it to get all the stuff out. But for the next stuff that I'm planning, I really want to be a lot more intuitive, maybe less hyper-thought out. Try that on for a while.

Daniel Long: Okay. All right. Now, you said, Julia. Obviously, I'm a married guy. I know spouses have a lot, but you said she was really instrumental in putting together the record, not just, hey, she's supporting you because that's your craft.

Stratos: Yeah.

Daniel Long: Tell me more about that.

Stratos: So, Julia, she's listed as this on the credits, but she acted basically as a co-creative director, co-executive producer. So, the way it kind of worked was that we're both dedicating like a lot, because, one, she's an amazing writer. She's an incredible writer, incredible storyteller. And so, a lot of the story structure, a lot of the ideas, were just us spitballing, writing stuff down, kind of figuring that out. And it'd be hours and hours of this brainstorming work. And then, also too, that's like generative material that we're thinking of, "Oh, wouldn't it be cool if it was attached to the five zones," or "Wouldn't be cool of kind of mapping that?" And then, also too, when it came to writing the lyrics, building out that third dimension into this isn't something that's just conceptual. I'm actually telling you what this is. That was a lot of the ideas, the feelings, the emotions were from me because it's a very personal experience. You know, it's tied to racial inequality, a lot of stuff. So, that process was a lot of like, "Hey, here's these feelings, these emotions." And then, a lot what Julia was doing was like, "How do we structure that into lyrical content?" And we're both writing lyrics. We're both sending ideas. But she was really driving the bus, in terms of how do we get that idea to turn into that. Because since she would be the one singing it, perhaps that also takes that level out where it's like, "Hey, you're not going to want this many words."

Daniel Long: I can't have this many syllables.

Stratos: In one thing. Yeah.

Daniel Long: So, somebody writes you copy, and you got to read it. You're like, "Hold on! This is too much!"

Stratos: Exactly, yeah. So, that it was good having an expert kind of filter that through. But because I'm a very new songwriter. I've only written a couple songs and lyrics. I'm from the traditional composition whatever, as traditional as my upbringing was. But my approach to that is a little less traditional. I have a little bit of different approaches to the songwriting world, so being able to develop that or being able to have her guide me through that while I developed that language for myself was like very very valuable. Now, I have like so much more idea of song structure and lyrics that I like, so that's really helpful

Daniel Long: That's really cool! Now, did she help you on "Planets?" Because I know "Planets" has one or two tracks that have some vocals on it. Did she help on that one as well?

Stratos: Yeah, she wrote "Neptune," the lyrics. She wrote "Jupiter." I think she's also on "Hohenheim Suites," too. It's just very, very quiet. In the third track, either the third track or the sixth track, it's Movement 3, Casting Humanity.

Daniel Long: Yeah, yeah.

Stratos: At the very end, we're doing quotes from the show. And I'm having her. She's doing a lot of the quotes that the Dwarf in the Flask was saying. So, she's always been kind of like a part of that and embedded in that. And I knew that for Challenger Deep, I wanted it to be...Planets is very like instrumental forward. Challenger Deep, I wanted to at least be like half-and-half.

Daniel Long: Okay.

Stratos: These are really compositions, and half that are like the best of like writing a song that without being too crazy that I can do. So, that was a lot of fun, like being able to tap into that. I think Point Nemo, for me, was the most successful in that. I was like at the piano, kind of doing it like the more traditional songwriter way.

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: And I think the melody kind of like reflects that. It's one of the melodies. Julia herself, she's like, "Oh yeah, this is the most fun one to sing." You know, it's very melodic. So it'll be nice to be able to-.

Daniel Long: And she's not the one singing it.

Stratos: Exactly, yeah! She's not one thing. And that was also too. She was very proud because she's also a big fan of Melanie.

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: So, she was just very much like, "Oh, I hope she liked the lyrics." But that was a really awesome experience for both of us.

Daniel Long: That's cool! That's great! You know, you and I have been mutuals for six, seven years. I don't even know. But I know you are very, very committed to analog, analog techniques, analog media. You said you're a photographer. You prefer to shoot on film, not digitally. How does your love and respect for the analog syncretize with, as your press kit calls it, an electronic chamber orchestra.

Stratos: Yeah.

Daniel Long: Like, how do you syncretize that?

Stratos: Yeah, I think what was fun about getting into any analog sphere, whether it be film or recording or typing, whatever it is, I immediately found a familiarity from being a jazz musician. So, I think it's a very unique experience to practice an instrument for hours a day from the time you're 10. Not very many people do that. And so, the type of lifestyle or mindset that that takes, which was something that was very compatible to me and I liked doing that, I found that familiarity in film. And I found it in in audio recording. I was very much like, okay, in the same way that I really have to master this instrument, I have to really take my time figure out all the corners, do that, it lets me know when I'm wrong. It absolutely lets me know. That same thing is applied to these tactile processes. Me and Julia, we both learned how to shoot film at the same time. Actually, she's a very, very accomplished photographer as well. All of my photos, all of my print, that's her work, so she's working more than me, actually. But we learned that process together during COVID.

Daniel Long: Okay.

Stratos: Like the beginnings of COVID, we were starting out and we were shooting film, we were developing film, we were scanning film and editing it. So, from a single day, we'd go out in the morning, take a bunch of photos. And then, that night, we'd be able to see the results, and we were able to really learn and say like, "Okay, yeah, that's what I like. Okay, that how you expose, okay. So, by doing that for just hours and hours, it was COVID, so we kind of had the time, that was something that we learned to fall in love with the tactile process. But also, it became something that I was like, "Okay, the more I give to this, it kind of gives back in the same way that music is." And that was true for audio as well. Obviously I love the aesthetics and everything, but the philosophy of having to really slow down and really be intentional about what you're recording, how you're recording it, was really conducive to my, at the time, very hyper-intentional writing style. And even as I move into, still intentional, but maybe less controlled, it still offers a lot of artistic avenues for that because in the ways that tape messes up and the way that film messes, there's so many happy little accidents that you can choose to go down or not. And so, that's something that really excites me about about that, but also, too, just being able to like reconnect with the means of production being able to say, "Hey, I do know what it takes to make an image from something that exists into this world into something you can physically touch and print," and knowing all the steps that it takes, knowing all that, I think is really empowering for artists in the same way that musicians learning recording and production learning, analog recording, really helps you to figure out, "Okay, how do these machines actually work?" It helps you figure out how the digital machines work and how everything is talking to each other.

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: It's a lot of what I talk to my students about is even just getting a little cassette player, or a little porta-studio or something. You know, if you're in a band or whatever, find a little--

Daniel Long: Get a little four-track.

Stratos: Exactly! A little four-track on Marketplace. 150 bucks, and you got your demos. You have all the stuff that you really need to grow. So, that's what I really love about these tactile ways of making artists because it really puts the power back into the hands of the artists. And especially with the rise of AI, it's like an unequipped or a very stable stamp on like, "Hey, this was made by somebody." We had our hands in all the processes, and you can trust us on that.

Daniel Long: So, how do you marry it with that electronic? Like, I can see if you were out there on a Selmer Mark V and your pianist is on a Steinway. But you play the---how do pronounce that?

Stratos: The EWI? Yeah.

Daniel Long: Yeah, the EWI. And there's very obvious electronic components. So, how do you marry the analog and the digital? How do you marry that?

Stratos: That's a great question too, because I think that happens in a lot of ways too. So, like, for example, let's look at the the standard jazz quartet from the 60s. If we're talking about John Coltrane's quartet, there's tenor saxophone or soprano, piano, bass, drums. And so, there's also a lot like cultural things within that too, saxophone players. It's a thing when a tenor player or an alto player picks up a soprano, you know? There was a cultural thing behind that with Wayne and with...what's his name? Can't remember. But that thing of like, "Oh, I'm reaching for a new voice." That's something that, at least in the saxophone world, became kind of a thing. And so, for me, I'm in the modern day. It's like, "Okay, what does the modern jazz quartet look like?" It could be we still have the same acoustic upbringings, but maybe the instruments sound a little different. So, maybe instead of a Steinway, maybe it's synthesizer keys.

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: Maybe it's electric bass. Maybe the drummer has some samplers. Maybe some stuff is going on. And then, for me personally, where that really started to show itself was with the EWI in that. You know, the EWI, as an instrument, it's been out for a while, Michael Brecker is famous for playing it.

Daniel Long: I was going to say. I'm pretty sure. I just played a cut from the Brecker Brothers this past week, and I'm sure he was playing a few weeks later.

Stratos: And he was going crazy on them. It's funny, because the original EWIs were actually analog instruments. Whereas today, they're digital.

Daniel Long: Oh, that's interesting!

Stratos: It's crazy. Yeah. A lot of videos of Brecker playing where he's got that hair tie on the EWI, he actually needs that hair tie because the saliva would short circuit the instrument and harm him. So, that's what they were dealing with. We've got the tech now. But the EWI really is its own instrument, It really is its own wind instrument. It's basically a saxophone, an electronic saxophone, that gives you the capability of a lead synthesizer. So, you've got eight octaves. You can do all that range stuff. You've got all the sounds. You've got of lot of stuff to work with. But at its core, it still functions like an instrument. There's still the fingerboard. So, for me, it took a couple years of practicing EWI before it became an interchangeable double. So, the history of saxophone players, you might be a saxophone player who does what's called doubling, which means you play other woodwind instruments.

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: It comes from the Broadway pit orchestra days. They wanted to get someone who could play a lot of instruments. So, a lot saxophone players, I have a lot of friends, maybe they double on flute or whatever, and there's a range of how much of a doubler you are. I have friends who they're just as good at flute players as they are saxophone players. That's a whole different bag. And then, there's folks like me where it's like, I just play enough flute to get by, enough clarinet just to get by. Maybe I have a Broadway show or a musical or something, I need an extra check. But the EWI, for me, is like that double instrument. It's the thing where I might go weeks without touching the saxophone, I'm like really deep into the EWI. I'm playing scales, I'm doing exercise, I'm doing that exploration, so that I can have it be that second voice, that second language. And that difference between last generation, it was tenor and soprano, now it's tenor and EWI. So, that's like one way in which like, okay, how's this electronic starting to merge? How's it start to meld? And then also, the way that it does that compositionally is if we're thinking about the great composers like Ravelle or the great orchestrators. Ravelle was an incredible orchestrator, and you're working with the most advanced tech of the time, which is the instruments of the orchestra, the symphony.

Daniel Long: Sure.

Stratos: And so now, we're dealing with other instruments. We're dealing with other waveform or other harmonic series. And so, now it's not the question of, "Okay, we know oboe sounds great in unison with flute, doing that. How does oboe sound with this square wave coming from the subsequent Moog 25 or whatever?" So now, that's a lot of what Challenger Deep is. I think track four, "I'm the Morning and the Evening Star," the melodic features of that are EWI and a Ukrainian folk instrument called the bandura.

Daniel Long: Oh, okay!

Stratos: So, the feature on that is Olga Honcharenko from Ukraine. And she's playing the bandura really beautifully in that. And then, I'm playing it in unison with EWI. And to be honest, I don't think anyone's ever done bandura/EWI together. Someone can step up. Tell me. Let me know.

Daniel Long: You're breaking ground!

Stratos: You know what I'm saying?

Daniel Long: Okay.

Stratos: And then, what does that mean? Obviously, you know, war in Ukraine, one of my closest friends, who's also the feature on track seven, Jakub Tvitinski, he's a Ukrainian trumpet player. We met back when I was doing my junior and senior year at Western. He was doing a Fulbright Scholar. He was doing his master's. So, we got really close. We were really good friends. Five years later, I moved to LA. He does the Hancock Institute. He is also in LA. So, we kind of like have this reuniting and everything. So, for me, it was realizing, like, "Oh yeah!" Like, in college, I was really trying to cop a lot of that Ukrainian stuff that he was really kind of put me onto. So, I realized that's a big part of my music, too. So, that was my reason for reaching for that and asking Olga to lend her voice on that. But a lot of that is like the electro and the acoustic, the traditional bandura versus the EWI, and kind of finding where they where they meet in the middle. And that's like all over the record.

Daniel Long: That's so cool! That's really cool! I mean, I've already literally listened to the record three times today, preparing for this. So now, I got to go back and listen to it more times.

Stratos: There's so many Easter eggs I put in!

Daniel Long: I like to pick up on stuff. So, is Detroit the last leg?

Stratos: Yeah, last leg for the fall. I think I'm going to pick back up in the spring, like late spring into summer. But I wanted to do five, six dates for the first one, and I was able to get that. So I was like, "All right, I'm not complaining."

Daniel Long: Cool! And that's Saturday, November 21st.

Stratos: Yeah.

Daniel Long: What time do you go? So, like, I was talking--

Stratos: I think it's like doors at seven, we started at eight.

Daniel Long: I'm bringing a buddy, and he was like, "Well, I think he says eight." And I was like, "Yeah, but my ticket says seven."

Stratos: Yeah, I think it's like doors at seven, but I think we start at eight.

Daniel Long: Okay.

Stratos: So, all of the cool folks get there. No one shows up on time.

Daniel Long: Yeah, it's jazz, you know?

Stratos: Exactly. You got to be late.

Daniel Long: You doing one or two sets?

Stratos: I think we're doing two. I think they want us to do two. We also have a little DJ interlude set in the middle, which will be cool.

Daniel Long: Yeah.

Stratos: We're going to be playing music from the record. We're going playing, I think, one of the cuts from Hoenheim Suites.

Daniel Long: Oh, nice!

Stratos: And also a little bit of unreleased material.

Daniel Long: All right!

Stratos: A little bit of everything. Yeah.

Daniel Long: And you're playing with local cats, right?

Stratos: Yes. So, we got Jordan Anderson, an amazing, amazing piano player from the Detroit area. We did Ann Arbor Summer Fest back in 2022 together, as well as Louis Jones, who is an incredible Detroit drummer, staple there. He's been really kind of holding it down for quite some time. And then, Tim Shellabarger, who I have not had the pleasure of playing with yet, but I think he's played with a lot of my friends. Marcus Elliott, a lot of the hometown pillars. So, I'm excited to see his style.

Daniel Long: That's cool! That's real cool! Where can people pick up your record?

Stratos: So, you can find the record on stratosnolastname.com. We have vinyl. Gorgeous in periwinkle!

Daniel Long: Absolutely beautiful!

Stratos: They snapped on it.

Daniel Long: It is so beautiful!

Stratos: Thank you so much! We have some amazing aqua blue cassettes as well. We're bringing cassettes back.

Daniel Long: I've noticed that on Bandcamp, a lot of folks doing cassettes.

Stratos: They're bringing it back, and I've noticed that the shows. It's like the 16, 17-year-olds who are getting the cassettes. I'm like, "Do you even have cassette players?".

Daniel Long: Yeah, like, what are you doing?

Daniel Long: Exactly. And then, we got some standard CDs for you as well. They can all be found at stratosnolastname.com, or you can find us at a tourist spot.

Daniel Long: Awesome, awesome!! And then you, is it Stratos No Last Name on Bandcamp as well?

Stratos: Yep, Stratos, no last name everywhere.

Daniel Long: Okay.

Stratos: I tried getting just Stratos but...

Daniel Long: Like, literally just Stratos?

Stratos: Oh, no. Like at Stratos. Yeah, yeah. Actually, that'd be a good idea.

Daniel Long: Just Stratos.

Stratos: Yeah, I quickly got to change the website.

Daniel Long: Wonderful! Stratos, thank you so much for joining me! And I'm looking forward to the show on Saturday! As always, your music really hit something here! I appreciate it, and I appreciate you stopping by!

Stratos: Likewise! Thanks, Daniel!

Daniel Long: Thank you!

RESOURCES:

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