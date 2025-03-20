Do you feel you can exercise your right to free speech? NPR wants to hear from you

In his recent address to Congress, President Trump declared that he had "stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech in America." Days later, immigration agents arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian Columbia University graduate student for his participation in campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza.

We want to know who feels freer to speak in this moment, who feels they're being forced into silence, and the extent to which the right to free speech, as protected by the U.S. Constitution, might be changing for different people, for better or worse.

