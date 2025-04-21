© 2025 WEMU
Tell us about your 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' memories

By Kaity Kline
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and his servant Patsy (Terry Gilliam) encounter The Black Knight (John Cleese)
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
/
Fathom Entertainment
King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and his servant Patsy (Terry Gilliam) encounter The Black Knight (John Cleese)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. The movie was created on a shoestring budget by British comedy troupe Monty Python: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin.

It's now considered one of the greatest comedy films of all time, and it has inspired generations of comedians. To celebrate, NPR wants to know the impact Monty Python and the Holy Grail has had on you.

If you have any special memories of the film, please share your story with us through the form below. We want to hear about what the film means to you. You could be featured in a Morning Edition story on May 2. You can also share a photo and upload your answers as a voice memo. Please submit responses by April 25.

