Protests erupt in Kenya's capital over blogger's death in police custody

NAIROBI, Kenya —Protests erupted across Kenya Thursday over the death of 31-year-old blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody under suspicious circumstances.

Ojwang was arrested last week in Homa Bay, in western Kenya, after criticizing Kenya's Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat, on social media. Ojwang was transported over 200 miles to Nairobi, the capital, on Friday, where he died hours later.

A former teacher, turned blogger, Ojwang had been writing about Lagat's alleged involvement in a bribery scandal which had previously been reported by the press.

Police initially claimed Ojwang "hit his head on a cell wall," but an autopsy revealed he was tortured to death. Dr. Bernard Midia, one of five pathologists who examined Ojwangs body said the "cause of death is very clear; head injury, neck compression and other injuries spread all over the body that are pointing towards assault," and "multiple soft tissue injuries."

Six police officers were on duty at the time of Ojwang's death. One has been arrested and charged with murder, two remain at large. Kenya's police watchdog, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, says more arrests are imminent.

Anger over the killing spilled into the streets of Nairobi, where demonstrators blocked roads, set cars ablaze, and tried to march on Parliament as lawmakers debated the national budget. Riot police fired tear gas to disperse crowds.

Anadolu / Getty / Getty NAIROBI, KENYA - Demonstrators gather to stage an anti-government protest demanding an end to police brutality after the death of Kenyan social media influencer Albert Ojwang, who died after being taken into police custody. June 9 2025

The unrest comes a year after anti-tax protests shook the country and left over 60 dead. Demonstrators say Ojwang's death has reopened wounds—and fueled deepening public distrust in Kenya's police force.

"No justice, no budget," they chanted. "Lagat must go," they said. Others held posters and copies of the major dailies, which all had front page stories about the death.

The protests began earlier this week when news of Ojwang's death emerged, but Thursday's demonstrations were by far the largest, leading to the closure of many businesses in the city. Protests were held in other towns in western Kenya and the Rift Valley.

"There's no value for life; they are killing us every day," said journalist and activist Hanifa Adan. "We are here demanding justice."

Kenya's police chief, Douglas Kanja, apologized for initially misleading the public. In a heated parliamentary hearing Thursday, lawmakers grilled senior police officials amid growing national outrage and revelations that more than 20 people have died in police custody over the past four months.

President William Ruto condemned Ojwang's death as "heartbreaking and unacceptable." The EU, U.S., and U.K. have all called for a transparent investigation.

"This is the last death under police," said 23-year-old protester Kelvin Oluoch. "We have to stand our ground and say never again. Enough is enough."

