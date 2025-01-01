Planned giving is just one of the many ways WEMU supporters can help us continue to serve Washtenaw County and beyond. Choosing to donate via a bequest isn’t complicated.

What are the benefits of making a bequest?



A reduction in the amount of taxes your family will have to pay You leave a lasting legacy to be remembered You may receive estate tax savings

How do I make a bequest?

A bequest is one of the easiest and most common ways for WEMU supporters to make a significant contribution. With the help of an advisor, you can include language in your will or trust specifying a gift be made to family, friends or WEMU as part of your estate plan.

What are my options?

Tell Your Attorney

The following suggested language will be of interest to your attorney.

I hereby give, devise and bequeath _________ and No/100 dollars ($DOLLARS) to Eastern Michigan University Foundation, a nonprofit organization located at 112 Welch Hall, 850 W. Cross St., Ypsilanti, MI, 48197, Federal Tax ID #38-2953297, for use in connection with public radio station WEMU”

A bequest can be made in several other ways:

When writing or updating your will, you can also make a real difference in the continuation of independent non-commercial radio by naming WEMU as a beneficiary.

There are several options you can choose from when establishing a bequest:



Specific bequest : Determine a specific dollar amount or asset that you would like to leave to WEMU.



: Determine a specific dollar amount or asset that you would like to leave to WEMU. Residual bequest : Name WEMU as a beneficiary to receive a percentage of your residuary estate.



: Name WEMU as a beneficiary to receive a percentage of your residuary estate. Contingent bequest: Name WEMU as a beneficiary only in the event of the death of other beneficiaries, such as family members or friends.

Please contact us if you have any questions about how to make a bequest to WEMU via the Eastern Michigan University Foundation or to request any additional information that might be helpful to you and your attorney as you consider making a bequest to us.