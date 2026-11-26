OPENING THIS WEEK

"Paper Tiger" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOV. 27 AT THE STATE

If you're a fan of gritty New York crime dramas, James Gray's latest film is one to look out for. Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller, this film follows two brothers whose pursuit of financial success entangles them with organized crime.

Gray grew up in Queens, and New York has been a recurring character in his work, from "Little Odessa" and "We Own the Night" to "Armageddon Time." He has a particular talent for exploring family dynamics, loyalty and the darker side of the American dream.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

Blue Friday at the Michigan Theater — PLAYS FRIDAY, NOV. 27 AT 7 P.M. AT THE MICHIGAN

Get fired up for the Michigan–Ohio State showdown with a Blue Friday tradition at the Michigan Theater! Rally your fellow Wolverines for a mystery screening of a legendary Michigan victory over the Buckeyes, larger than life on the big screen. We're bringing the game-day energy, the cold drinks and plenty of maize and blue spirit!



Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Kickoff at 1:00 p.m.

$5 tickets

$3 Labatt Blue 16-ounce beers

$5 Bloody Marys

"White Christmas Sing-Along" — PLAYS FRIDAY, NOV. 27 AT 7 P.M. AT THE MICHIGAN

Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen) to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, they run into Gen. Waverly (Dean Jagger), the boys' commander in World War II, who they learn is having financial difficulties; his quaint country inn is failing. So what's the foursome to do but plan a yuletide miracle: a fun-filled musical extravaganza that's sure to put Waverly and his business in the black! From director Michael Curtiz ("Casablanca").

Warner Bros. Cartoon Shorts — PLAYS SUNDAY, NOV. 29 AT 11 A.M. AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Enjoy a laugh with friends and family as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and all of the Looney Tunes gang take over the silver screen of the historic main theater. The Michigan Theater will show a selection of Warner Bros. cartoons for all ages and offer the perfect pit stop during the start of the busy holiday shopping season.

"Miracle on 34th Street" — PLAYS SUNDAY, NOV. 29 AT 1:30 P.M. AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!)

Part of the Holiday Classic Film Series

After a divorced New York mother hires a nice old man to play Santa Claus at Macy's, she is startled by his claim to be the genuine article. When his sanity is questioned, a lawyer defends him in court by arguing that he's not mistaken.

Upcoming Holiday Classic Films:



An Evening with Peter Billingsley: "A Christmas Story" — PLAYS SATURDAY, DEC. 5 AT 7 P.M. AT THE MICHIGAN

What's fascinating about "A Christmas Story" is that it wasn't an enormous box-office sensation when it opened in 1983. Its journey to becoming a holiday institution happened gradually, largely through home video and television broadcasts.

The annual 24-hour television marathon began on TNT in 1997, helping introduce the film to successive generations.

Another interesting connection is director Bob Clark. Just nine years before directing "A Christmas Story," he directed "Black Christmas", one of the most influential early slasher films. He also directed the comedy "Porky's." That's quite a range for the filmmaker responsible for one of America's most beloved family Christmas movies.

Peter Billingsley has also had a really interesting career beyond playing Ralphie. He's an executive producer of "Iron Man," appears in "Elf" as Ming Ming the elf and returned to his iconic role in 2022's "A Christmas Story Christmas."

On Dec. 5, we're welcoming Peter to the Michigan Theater for a screening of the original "A Christmas Story," followed by a live moderated conversation and audience Q&A.

And we have a little something extra planned. Peter and his moderator will invite three audience members onstage for a trivia competition. Whoever knows the most about "A Christmas Story" will take home their very own leg lamp, autographed by Peter himself!

Limited meet-and-greet add-ons are also available.

COMING SOON

"Werwulf" — OPENS FRIDAY, DEC. 25 AT THE STATE

Tickets went on sale Tuesday, Nov. 24, for the latest film from Robert Eggers, the director behind "The Witch," "The Lighthouse," "The Northman" and "Nosferatu."

Set in 13th-century England, the film reunites him with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Club Kid"

Actor and internet comedian Jordan Firstman makes his feature directorial debut with this A24 comedy-drama about a nightlife promoter unexpectedly becoming a father. Firstman also wrote and stars in the film.

"Wild Horse Nine"

From acclaimed writer-director Martin McDonagh, the filmmaker behind "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "In Bruges," comes a darkly comic espionage thriller starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell. Set just before Chile's 1973 military coup, two CIA agents are sent to Easter Island, where their troubled pasts and a pair of rebellious students complicate their mysterious assignment.

"You Can See Everything"

Thirty-four days before heading to prison, disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait becomes a mind-bending, three-year documentary journey into the life of one of Silicon Valley’s most notorious figures.

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