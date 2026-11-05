Cinema Chat: 'Godzilla Minus Zero,' 'Wild Horse Nine,' 'Chronovisor' open this weekend

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Wild Horse Nine" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOV. 6 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

From acclaimed writer-director Martin McDonagh, the filmmaker behind "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "In Bruges," comes a darkly comic espionage thriller starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell. Set just before Chile's 1973 military coup, two CIA agents are sent to Easter Island, where their troubled pasts and a pair of rebellious students complicate their mysterious assignment.

"Godzilla Minus Zero" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOV. 6 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

The King of the Monsters returns! Set in 1949, two years after the events of "Godzilla Minus One," the Shikishima family faces another devastating catastrophe as the legendary monster threatens Japan once again. This new chapter brings Godzilla's destructive power back to the big screen in a thrilling postwar adventure. Presented in Japanese with English subtitles.

"Chronovisor" — OPENS SATURDAY, NOV. 7 AT THE MICHIGAN

A respected academic becomes obsessed with the legend of a mysterious device supposedly capable of displaying images from any moment in history. As her research leads her deeper into New York City's hidden libraries and forgotten histories, the line between academic curiosity and dangerous obsession begins to blur in this atmospheric science-fiction thriller.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"A Place at the Table" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!)

Part of the Cinema and Sustainability Film Series

The Cinema and Sustainability series continues with this powerful documentary following three Americans struggling to access adequate nutrition. Through their personal stories and insights from experts, the film explores the hunger crisis affecting millions across the country and potential solutions. This free screening is sponsored by A2ZERO, with advance ticket reservations encouraged.

"Alice in the Cities" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Wim Wenders Film Series

The Michigan Theater's November Director Spotlight begins with acclaimed German filmmaker Wim Wenders and his beautifully understated road movie. When a German journalist unexpectedly finds himself caring for a young girl, the two embark on a journey across America and Europe, forming an unlikely connection along the way. Shot in black and white, this moving film explores loneliness, belonging and the unexpected relationships that shape our lives.

NT Live: "Golden Boy" — PLAYS SATURDAY, NOV. 7 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

National Theatre Live returns with a theatrical presentation, bringing the excitement of a stage production to the Michigan Theater's big screen. It's another opportunity to experience world-class theater without leaving downtown Ann Arbor.

"Andrea Gibson's Love Letter from the Afterlife" — SUNDAY, NOV. 8 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A special evening celebrating the life, poetry and enduring voice of Andrea Gibson. This presentation invites audiences to reflect on love, loss, resilience and the extraordinary power of words to connect us.

Mystery Member Matinee — PLAYS TUESDAY, NOV. 10 AT 4 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The Mystery Member Matinee returns with another surprise screening selected especially for Michigan and State Theaters members. The film stays a secret until showtime, making it a fun opportunity to discover something unexpected on the big screen.

The Short Films of David Lynch — PLAYS TUESDAY, NOV. 10 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Take a trip into the wonderfully strange imagination of David Lynch with a collection of his experimental short films. Spanning decades of his career, these works showcase the surreal imagery, unsettling atmosphere and singular creative vision that made Lynch one of cinema's most influential filmmakers.

"Paris, Texas" — PLAYS THURSDAY, NOV. 12 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Wim Wenders Film Series

Harry Dean Stanton stars as a mysterious drifter who emerges from the Texas desert after disappearing for four years. As he reconnects with his family and searches for his estranged wife, a deeply moving story of memory, regret and reconciliation unfolds. Featuring stunning cinematography by Robby Müller, this is one of Wim Wenders' most celebrated films.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Devils"

Oliver Reed and Vanessa Redgrave star in Ken Russell's provocative masterpiece of religious obsession, political corruption and hysteria in 17th-century France. Presented in its uncut, restored 4K version for the first time, this controversial horror epic returns to the big screen as Russell originally envisioned.

"You Can See Everything"

34 days before heading to prison, disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait becomes a mind-bending, three-year documentary journey into the life of one of Silicon Valley’s most notorious figures.

"Everest: The Other Side"

From the Oscar-winning filmmakers behind "Free Solo" comes a breathtaking documentary following elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson as they pursue an extraordinary dream on Mount Everest. Their ambitious expedition becomes a deeply personal story of adventure, love and loss.

"Fjord"

From acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu comes a tense family drama about two neighboring families in Norway whose conflicting beliefs about parenting and personal freedom ignite a bitter dispute. What begins as a disagreement exposes deeper tensions surrounding culture, morality and family life.

"Wicker"

Olivia Colman stars in this darkly whimsical comedy about a lonely fisherwoman who commissions a basketmaker to create her the perfect husband—out of wicker. When her unusual new companion attracts the attention of the village, an unconventional love story becomes a source of scandal and jealousy.

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