6th Congressional District GOP primary race still to close to call

As of 8:30 Wednesday morning, Whittney Williams of Canton was leading Northville Republican Hima Kolanagireddy for the right to oppose incumbent Debbie Dingell in November. With 83% of the vote counted, Williams held about a 4,000 vote lead, or about seven percentage points.

Ultimately, the winner will take on Dingell for the right to represent the newly drawn district. Dingell currently represents the 12th congressional district but re-redistricting forced her to move from her longtime hometown of Dearborn to Ann Arbor in order to run in the 6th.

The new 6th district covers all of Washtenaw County and portions of Wayne, Oakland and Monroe Counties.