Election Cycle 2022

6th Congressional District GOP primary race still to close to call

Published August 3, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT
As of 8:30 Wednesday morning, Whittney Williams of Canton was leading Northville Republican Hima Kolanagireddy for the right to oppose incumbent Debbie Dingell in November. With 83% of the vote counted, Williams held about a 4,000 vote lead, or about seven percentage points.

Ultimately, the winner will take on Dingell for the right to represent the newly drawn district. Dingell currently represents the 12th congressional district but re-redistricting forced her to move from her longtime hometown of Dearborn to Ann Arbor in order to run in the 6th.
The new 6th district covers all of Washtenaw County and portions of Wayne, Oakland and Monroe Counties.

Election Cycle 2022 Debbie Dingell12th Congressional District2022 elections
David Fair
Nearly three-quarters of David Fair’s 20+ years in radio has been at WEMU. Since 1994, he has been on the air at 5am each weekday on 89.1 FM as the local host of NPR’s Morning Edition. Over the years, Fair has had the opportunity to interview nationally and internationally known politicians, activists and celebrities. But he feels the most important features and interviews have been with those who live and work here at home. He believes his professional passions and desires fit perfectly into WEMU’s commitment to serving a local audience.
