2022 Election Results: Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education Race

13-candidates were running to fill four available seats in this election cycle. Those four-year terms will be filled by newcomers Jacinda Townsend Gides, Rima Mohammad and Susan Ward Schmidt. The only incumbent returning to the school board is Suan Baskett. She was alos the only incumbent running. Current board president Rebecca Lazarus, vice president Jessica Kelly and trustee Bryan Johnson all decided against seeking reelection.

