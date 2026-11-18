Transcription

Rebekah Warren: This is 89.1 WEMU. You're listening to Issues of the Environment. I'm your host, Rebekah Warren. Many residents in the Huron River watershed area use fertilizer to keep their plants, vegetable gardens and lawns green, healthy and resilient during periods of drought or other stress. But when excess fertilizer washes into streams, lakes and rivers, it can contribute to harmful algae growth and lead to other water quality problems. Several Washtenaw County townships have recently adopted new rules to reduce fertilizer runoff, but homeowners have a role to play too. Choosing phosphorus-free fertilizers, sweeping excess fertilizer off sidewalks and driveways, and keeping fertilizer away from waterways are just a few ways individuals can help protect the Huron River Watershed. What do these new ordinances mean for residents, and how can small changes in lawn care make a difference? Joining me today is David Lossing, director of government relations at the Huron River Watershed Council. David, welcome to Issues of the Environment!

LinkedIn David Lossing, director of government relations at the Huron River Watershed Council.

David Lossing: Thank you, Rebekah! I appreciate the invitation.

Rebekah Warren: The cities of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti began addressing fertilizer-related nutrient pollution years ago. But, in 2026, Lyndon, Dexter, Sylvan and Lima townships have taken new steps of their own. What has helped bring this issue to the forefront in more suburban and rural communities?

David Lossing: Well, for us, it really began in 2023 and 2024 with Hamburg Township in Livingston County. My colleague, Dr. Paul Steen, served as a kind of technical advisor to the board to develop the first really fertilizer ordinance that doesn't ban the use of it, but it restricts when you can put it down and where you can put it down. So, based on that success that we had in 2024, we then began reaching out to the number of different townships in both Washtenaw and Livingston County that fall within two of our sub-watersheds, Mill Creek and Portage Creek. And the goal of this is really to work with residents and riparians to reduce nutrient loading into the watershed as a whole, because we know if we can reduce it, it'll prevent algal blooms and weed growth and so forth in the lakes, streams and rivers of the watershed because all of the water here eventually flows down into Lake Erie. And as you well know, they've been suffering with a huge algal bloom problem in the western basin of Lake Erie. So we're part of kind of a research project down there as well. So we try to do our share to prevent the nutrients from going into the watershed directly.

Rebekah Warren: So do you see these ordinances kind of responding to problems residents are already seeing in local waters, or are they mainly intended to prevent future harm?

David Lossing: They're mainly intended to prevent future harm. I mean, we do some work with lakes, and they have a number of special assessments on the inland lakes to deal with weed growth, which could be attributed to nutrient loading into their water bodies, which then prevents them from enjoying their property on the lakes and the river itself. So we started this conversation with the local governments probably in June of 2025, working with those in Livingston and Washtenaw County. It's slowly moving the ball forward and picking up more community support for this. So, as you mentioned, we have five local governments, including Hamburg, that have adopted this. We expect Unadilla Township in Livingston County to adopt it at their next board meeting because they revamped all of their zoning codes. So they put this into that. And then we're still having conversations with the city of Dexter and the city of Chelsea if they want to come on board as well.

Rebekah Warren: David, some of these new ordinances can be very specific, as you referred to not just prohibiting certain types of manufactured fertilizer, but regulating fertilizer applications, some from Nov. 15 to May 1, and they establish things like a 100-foot no-fertilizer buffer near rivers, lakes and wetlands. Can you help us understand what timing and location means, and why it matters so much when it comes to runoff?

David Lossing: Oh, absolutely. So each ordinance has really three specific pieces of it. The first is the buffer zone, so that's going to be from the high water mark, say, of a riparian on a lakefront, either 30 feet, 50 feet or 100 feet. And so we've had a variety of different buffers that have been adopted so far. So, Putnam Township, they adopted a 30-foot buffer. Most of the others have adopted a 50-foot buffer and then Dexter Township wanted a 100-foot buffer. So that's where we hope to work with those riparians to do native planning, so that any runoff from the rest of the property gets captured by those native plantings in the buffer zone before it hits the water itself. The second phase of this is what we call a seasonal blackout, which typically starts in November, either the first or 15th, based on the community, and runs through the following April or May, in which riparians will not be able to put down any fertilizer on the rest of their property because if you drop it in when the snow starts dropping, that fertilizer is just going to sit on top of the grass. It's not going to be absorbed into the grass. Or if you drop it in April and if you remember all the rains that we had earlier this year, all of that will get washed immediately into the water body itself. So it's a good way of saying we want to protect the rest of your property while having these seasonal blackouts. And then you can start fertilizing beginning the next day through November of the year. So we're not saying you can't fertilize your property. We just want to have these blackout periods, which is a better prevention effort in itself. So we hope that we will be able to do a public education campaign. We've already applied for grant funding from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. We won't know that until next year to cover all of these communities to do public education with their riparians. And we used some GIS mapping. We've determined there's about 3,700 parcels that will be impacted by these ordinances through the different communities. So it's not a lot of people, but we hope to really educate them about that what's required, why we're trying to do this, and increase their property values, so they don't get algal blooms in their lakes and rivers.

Rebekah Warren: This is 89.1 WEMU. I'm Rebekah Warren, and you're listening to Issues of the Environment. My guest today is David Lossing, director of government relations at the Huron River Watershed Council, and we're talking about new local fertilizer ordinances and how they can help protect the Huron River watershed. David, beyond just following these new local ordinances, what are some of the most useful steps residents can take to reduce their personal fertilizer runoff?

David Lossing: One of the things we like to do is work with them. We offer classes on how to build a rain garden, and we run that in coordination with the other three sister watersheds in southeastern Michigan, so that's the Rouge River, the Clinton River and the Detroit River. As well as with Washtenaw County, they do a great job with these rain garden classes. And that way, people can build these on their property to catch unwanted runoff from downspouts, from their driveways, to capture all the nutrients that are going into their properties and kind of green it up a little bit. You know, wetlands really are nature's kidneys. They really help solve a lot of the contamination issues that we have. So the more rain gardens or bioswales that we can build on residential properties, the better off the region's going to be. So, for example, we built a rain garden at Trinity Health care in Ypsilanti as a staff outing. And we knocked that out in about an hour and a half, because a lot of my colleagues know how to build these. Myself, I'm not included in that list, but I learned how to build a rain garden on property to really catch, from their perspective, a lot the salt runoff that they use on their hospital campus.

Rebekah Warren: David, there's also a cultural piece to this, right? Some people grew up thinking that the idea of a perfect lawn is something that's uniformly green and closely cut. But what would you say to homeowners who are curious about native grasses, wildflowers or a less chemically intensive approach, but aren't sure where to start?

David Lossing: Yeah, I think we have to make folks understand that they don't live in a lake just by themselves. They share that water body with hundreds of other residents who care about the water quality itself, and this is a way to really improve the lake quality, as well as improve their own property values. And so we have a lot of information available on our website. It's what you can do to make your yard better without using a lot chemical treatments for itself.

Rebekah Warren: David, one of the things you said is that there's an important piece about public education. How are local residents being informed about these new requirements, and how can townships and local governments encourage compliance without making this feel confrontational between local government and homeowners?

David Lossing: So we think that public education will be the answer to having to issue any civil infractions. And we hope that if we're funded by EGLE next spring or summer, we'll be able to do that for the following year. In the meantime, we've asked each of the townships that have adopted this to start educating their residents with information going out on their winter tax bill. I know Sylvan township has a letter that they're going to be sending out to the commercial applicators in their community to make them aware of what the new ordinance is, so that the residents aren't unintentionally violating the ordinance. So they're doing that work, and we hope to incorporate some of that into our work as well across the region to identify all the commercial applicators, to give them a heads-up as well and possibly do some information sharing at the local hardware stores that sell fertilizer and put up information about what the rules are in these adjoining townships itself.

Rebekah Warren: Thank you, David, for being with us today! David Lossing is director of government relations at the Huron River Watershed Council. For more information on our conversation today, visit our website at WEMU.org. Issues of the Environment is produced in partnership with the Office of the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner, and you hear it here every Wednesday. I'm Rebekah Warren, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU, Ypsilanti.

About David Lossing

David joined HRWC in 2023, where he is responsible for managing and expanding the organization’s policy initiatives. His role involves overseeing HRWC’s efforts to advocate for water and climate-related issues at both the state and federal levels. Additionally, David is committed to providing assistance and resources to local governments in their efforts to protect forests, wetlands and riparian habitats. David spent 16 years working at the University of Michigan, where he held various positions, including adjunct lecturer in the School of Education, associate director of state outreach, and director of government relations. He has also served as a public official for 18 years, 12 of which he spent as the mayor of his community. David holds degrees in political science, education, and public policy from the University of Michigan. He and his wife, Suzanne, live in Linden, Mich., and are proud dog parents to Fritz, Sander and Sammy.

Resources

Huron River Watershed Council

Washtenaw County Green Lawn Care

Lyndon Township Ordinance 2026-001

Dexter Township Ordinance No. 45

Lima Township Notice of Adoption of Ordinance No. 30A

Sylvan Township Ordinance No. 2026-006

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