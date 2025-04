Saturday 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The show will be hosted by Bobby Carter, Tiny Desk Concerts host and series producer, and Anamaria Sayre, co-host of Alt.Latino and a curator and producer for Tiny Desk Concerts. Each broadcast will feature three Tiny Desk Concerts with curated information about the artists, and stories about the performances.

More information: https://www.npr.org/series/g-s1-52030/tiny-desk-radio