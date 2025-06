Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of the last slaves in the United States. It was June 19th of 1865 in Texas when the last last slaves were freed under the Emancipation Proclamation that was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862. The holiday was first observed in Ann Arbor in 1994 and has been observed ever since. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor discussed the local significance of the day with Ann Arbor NAACP president Andre' Watson.

