Bambo Oluwadare

The father/son-led nonprofit, Odindi Youth Action Village (OYA), has been actively working in and alongside the West Willow neighborhood community since 2022. And as their numerous successful initiatives and programs continue to evolve and grow, the support from the community members and local partners grows as well. Concentrate Media's Rylee Barnsdale speaks with OYA co-founder Akin Oluwadare about his and his father's organization and their unwavering commitment to the community that they serve for this week's "On the Ground Ypsi."

