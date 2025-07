There is strength in numbers, and in a time of increasing community need, banding together can make a difference. That’s the idea behind the group “Ann Arbor Women for Good.” The group has focused its efforts based on Grapevine’s philosophy of “Giving Circles.” WEMU's David Fair talked with business owner, community volunteer, credentialed leadership and executive coach Lisa Pasjberg about how the group started, its impact so far and what lay ahead.

