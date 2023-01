The art scene in Ypsilanti’s downtown area is growing with galleries, performance venues, and artists exploring a variety of mediums. It is a growth that has captured the attention of many budding artists. WEMU’s Cathy Shafran will explore Ypsi’s growth in culture and the arts with Concentrate Media's Rylee Barnsdale, along with Liz Warren and Gray Grant from Ypsilanti's Riverside Arts Center.

Listen • 11:29