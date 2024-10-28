After serving thirty-five years of a life sentence, the only thing Leroy Harris wanted to do was teach children how to avoid making the same kinds of mistakes. But he didn't have the confidence to set his goals in motion. He later turned to occupational therapy through the Ypsilanti-based organization “Life After Incarceration: Transition & Reentry,” or LAITR (sounds like “later”). Today, Leroy is not only starting his own business to help troubled youth but also sits on LAITR's board of directors. Leroy shared his story with Concentrate Media's Rylee Barnsdale.

Listen • 11:42