The Trump Administration has been slashing government in a variety of areas, including the Environmental Protection Agency. Region 5 of the EPA covers the Great Lakes area and includes Washtenaw County. The layoffs have the potential to impact the agency’s ability to steward the environment around the world’s largest body of fresh water. And the impact on public health could be significant. Loreen Targos is Executive Vice President of the American Federation of Government Employees-Local 704, which represents about 1,000 EPA workers. She spoke with WEMU's David Fair and Michigan League of Conservation Voters executive director Lisa Wozniak about employee cuts and the implications.

Listen • 11:26