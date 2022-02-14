Most of us, at one time or another, have enjoyed the amazing food at Zingerman's in Ann Arbor. It feels like a hometown eatery. Make no mistake: It’s bigger than that. The community of businesses Zingerman's has spawned now reach around the world! That's the focus of a new book from noted reporter and Ann Arbor resident, Micheline Maynard. It’s called, "Satisfaction Guaranteed: How Zingerman’s Built A Corner Deli Into A Global Food Community." Maynard joined WEMU’s David Fair for a conversation about the book as it is officially released today.

Listen • 11:21