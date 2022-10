The 5:01 Jazz Series kicks off October 14, at our new location, The Blue LLama Jazz Club. For this month only, this free after work party is on the second Friday of the month to accommodate the Kurt Elling show on October 7.

We present the Paxton/Spangler Septet in tribute to longtime WEMU listener and friend, Mary Ann Trainor, who died in August. She loved jazz and she loved this band.