Proposed high rise in downtown Ann Arbor could add more affordable housing

A high-rise housing development is in the design stage for downtown Ann Arbor. The city’s Design Review Board was presented with renderings of the 18-story building that would be built at the site of the old YMCA.

The dual-tower high-rise would include 296 units with both affordable and market-rate options. The site will be located on William Street right next to the Blake Transit Center. The east tower will include 201 units with most of them at market rate. All 95 of the west tower’s units will be set aside for tenants who make 60% of the area median income.

John Kotarski is a member of the Design Review Board.

“95 low income people will have a place to live here in Ann Arbor and I think the mixed use is going to add an additional 40, so we’re talking about 130 folks and that is huge.”

The ground floor of the building will also include multiple retail spaces. The design consultant SmithGroup will now take the design board’s feedback into consideration.

