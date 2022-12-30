How to keep your New Year's resolutions. Ann Arbor fitness expert weighs in

If you are one of those people whose health and exercise resolutions end quickly each New Year’s, you’re not alone. But this year, fitness experts in Ann Arbor are offering tips on how to keep those new healthy habits going past the first month.

The key to extending your resolution, says Ann Arbor Public Schools fitness supervisor Terry McNeely, is to actually be specific – sit down and make a fitness plan. Keep in mind that the plan has to be measurable – how often and when you’ll do it — and attainable — something you can do in your current physical shape.

"Attainable, this is where people fail because they make a big goal, like I’m going to exercise 5 days a week, and they can’t do that. You need to make little, tiny goals that you can reach and give yourself big rewards for that."

Your scheduling could include anything from when and how much you will walk each week to organizing a plan around group workout schedules.

If you’re looking for organized programs, McNeely says the Ann Arbor Public Schools education and recreation department has a list of programs designed to help with the resolutions.

Here are the links to the program schedules:

Winter 2023 Fitness Classes

Winter 2023 Yoga Classes

Winter 2023 Hybrid Classes

Winter 2023 In Person Classes

Winter 2023 Online Classes

