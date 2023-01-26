With 'Dry January' ending soon, experts highlight benefits of reducing alcohol use

With the end of the month approaching, for some, it brings “Dry January” to a close. But for those who abstained from alcohol this month, some experts are encouraging moderation going forward.

Those who have participated in Dry January may have noticed some improvements to their health. And there’s medical research to back that up. Eliminating or even reducing alcohol use can have some general life-prolonging effects, like avoiding or lowering cancer risk.

University of Michigan psychiatrist Scott Winder specializes in alcohol-related liver disease.

“So, if people choose to cut down or abstain [from alcohol], they might count on feeling clear-headed, improved mood, less anxious, better sleep, along with some improvement in some of their lab values and how they feel physically.”

According to Winder, taking inventory of how someone drinks, where they drink and why they drink can reveal opportunities for change.

