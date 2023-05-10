© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

U-M artificial intelligence experts share ChatGPT lessons with Ann Arbor public

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published May 10, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT
ChatGPT can answer many medical questions correctly, but experts warn against using it on its own for medical advice.
MARCO BERTORELLO
/
AFP via Getty Images
ChatGPT has many positive and negative qualities to be aware of say University of Michigan AI experts

Workers at U of M’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory say there are both benefits and problems with the new writing software. The benefits: Its writing is humanlike, it has an extremely broad database for background, and it has been programmed to avoid racial and vile language.

But Michigan AI Lab Director, Rada Mihalcea, says ChatGPT has its limitations as well. There is no way to confirm it is providing the correct information. It offers no links. And it often has a "hallucinatory" element, she says, where it confidently provides misinformation that is just made up.

“I tried that the other day. It could be like a reference to a paper in the journal. It gives you an author, title and page numbers that doesn’t exist.”

The ChatGPT interactive discussion is open to both children and adults. It is scheduled for this Friday night at 6:30 at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library branch.

Here is a link where you can register to attend the free discussion.

