Ann Arbor police warn of counterfeit money scam

The Ann Arbor Police on Thursday (June 15, 2023) released this information about fake $100 bills being circulated in the city:

Counterfeit Money Scam

The AAPD has received multiple reports of counterfeit money being used at businesses throughout the city on Wednesday, June 14th. In some of the incidents a fake $100 bill with the same serial number (I00455236A) was used. Attached in this post is one of the counterfeit bills.

200 block of Briarwood Circle at 1:45pm: A male customer paid for an item with a $100 bill. An employee at the business suspected the bill was counterfeit but it passed the marker test and was accepted. When a second suspect attempted to purchase an item with a $100 bill, the employee notified the suspects they could not complete the second purchase. The suspects left the business and were seen driving away in a white Toyota Camry with a Kentucky license plate. Both bills were determined to be counterfeit with the same serial number.

300 block of S. State Street at 5:00pm: A male customer tried to pay for an item with a fake $100 bill, but the store was able to determine the money was counterfeit. The suspect left the business on foot and was last seen walking northbound on S. State near E. Liberty.

Two businesses on the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue were also targeted, with the suspect using a fake $100 bill to pay for items. Both incidents were reported on today’s date (6/15/23).

All of the reported incidents remain under investigation to determine if the same suspect(s) are responsible. If anyone has any information, please contact AAPD at 734.794.6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.

Here is a good resource from the U.S. Secret Service on how to detect counterfeit bills: https://www.secretservice.gov/.../2020-12/KnowYourMoney.pdf

